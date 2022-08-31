App at a glance: Aug. 31 – Sept. 3

Homework, open laptops and iced coffee are everywhere on Sanford Mall and academic buildings. The school season is taking over, but this week is going to be particularly lovely and warrants getting outside and enjoying what Boone and campus has to offer.

Don’t risk missing out on the events happening this week. Take a look at The Appalachian’s top picks of what to do this week.

Wednesday

Campus Work(s) On Campus and Part-Time Job Fair

The Career and Development Center is hosting a job fair in the Grandfather Ballroom Wednesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The focus is for students to find part-time job opportunities on and off campus.

Thursday

Sloth and Feldspar Live at Legends – $

Legends is hosting the “heaviest show of the year” Thursday. Tickets cost $5 and the doors open at 7 p.m. The event is BYOB for those 21 and up.

Friday

Splash an Upsilon – $

Lambda Sigma Upsilon is hosting an event Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with biodegradable water balloons to throw at a brother of the fraternity. The water balloon costs range from $1 for two balloons to $5 for a whole bucket of water.

Tales at the Hill

Mystery Hill is hosting a storytelling event for all lovers of folklore Friday. The event will last from 2-4 p.m.

Turchin Friday Art Crawl

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is hosting their first Friday Art Crawl of the semester. The crawl will start at 5 p.m. in Turchin.

Saturday

App State vs. UNC game

App State will face off UNC in the first football game of the season at noon. Enjoy the day with tailgating before the game and victory dances at your favorite local hangouts afterwards.