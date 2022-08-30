Playlist of the Week: 2000s punk band hits

Take a trip back in time with some early 2000s punk songs, where the internet was starting to take off and music videos became the new normal on YouTube. A time where the fashion consisted of tripp pants and denim skirts to low rise jeans and tank tops.

Bands like Paramore, Evanescence and My Chemical Romance were popular in the early 2000s. Many of these bands are still enjoyed by people loving heavy drums and riffing guitars with moody lyrics to rouse their inner rebel. Enjoy songs from 3 Doors Down, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low and more in this week’s playlist.



