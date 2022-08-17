Playlist of the week: Jam into the new school year

Welcome back to another school year and another playlist of the week to kick off this August. Whether you’re pumped to be back in Boone with friends or if you are dreading the beginning of classes, this playlist is the answer. As we get back on track, there is no better way to get your head in the game than listening to some feel-good music.

As you decorate your dorm, get your book bag ready for classes, or as you hang out with long-time-no-see friends, let the good jams flow and fill the room. Songs like WESTWORLD by EVAN GIIA, Electric Love – Oliver Remix by BØRNS, and The Difference by Flume and Toro y Moi guarantee you will start off this school year with the best vibes ever.