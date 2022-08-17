Playlist of the week: Jam into the new school year

Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Jam+into+the+new+school+year

McNeil Johnston

Torri Marshall, Reporter
August 17, 2022

 

Welcome back to another school year and another playlist of the week to kick off this August. Whether you’re pumped to be back in Boone with friends or if you are dreading the beginning of classes, this playlist is the answer. As we get back on track, there is no better way to get your head in the game than listening to some feel-good music.  

As you decorate your dorm, get your book bag ready for classes, or as you hang out with long-time-no-see friends, let the good jams flow and fill the room. Songs like WESTWORLD by EVAN GIIA, Electric Love – Oliver Remix by BØRNS, and The Difference by Flume and Toro y Moi guarantee you will start off this school year with the best vibes ever.

 

At the top of Compression Falls, swimmers prepare to jump off the commonly known jumping spot at the top, accessible by climbing up the right bank of the river when facing the waterfall, July 17, 2022.
Dive in: Boone’s best river spots
The Watauga County Farmers’ Market hosted at Horn in the West July 30, 2022. The market has been open since 1974 and offers a variety of snacks, produce and artisan crafts from locals. Currently, tomato season is in full swing.
Boone on a budget: Activities that won’t break the bank
Trivette Dining Hall houses Park Place at the Pond. Students can choose from stir-fry, salad and deli bar and a pasta bar. They also offer all day breakfast and have vegetation, gluten free and vegan options. Many students eat inside, but some choose to take their food outside to enjoy the scenery and the ducks. Photo taken on Jul 20, 2022.
University specials: Cut into Boone's Culinary pie
Quick guide to High Country art scene
Quick guide to High Country art scene