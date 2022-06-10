App FC secures point in 1-1 draw against Georgia Revolution

Appalachian FC drew 1-1 against last season’s conference champion Georgia Revolution FC at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex Saturday.

The two sides faced off at the start of the season, as App FC beat Georgia Revolution 4-2 May 7 at McDonough, Georgia, in the first game of the season. The two sides entered Saturday’s match at top of the Southeast Conference, tied for first at seven points. It was a rough and intense matchup between the two sides, with nine yellow cards being awarded on the night.

The first half ended goalless as the Revs looked most threatening to break the deadlock. The Revs took the lead 10 minutes into the second half after a goal from midfielder Callum Schorah. A cross into the App FC box was cleared by the defense but landed at the feet of Schorah as the midfielder controlled the ball and blasted it into the goal to give Georgia Revolution the lead.

The Revs maintained their lead into the 80th minute as the Black and Gold changed formation from four defenders to three with an extra forward, risking the chance of conceding another goal off a counter attack. In the 85th, App FC was awarded a penalty after defender Gray Smith was pulled down in the box during a run for a free-kick. App FC midfielder and captain Dennis Bates took the penalty and scored as Revs goalkeeper Sebestian Doppelhofer was able to put a hand on it, but Bates’ strike was too strong and went into the net, rescuing a point for the Black and Gold.

“I think overall we have to look at it as a point gained. If you zoom out a bit further, we’ve taken four points from conference champions, which is no easy feat,” App FC head coach Dale Parker said. “We certainly didn’t deserve to lose. I thought we had fight, desire and character enough to keep banging on the door in the second half, and the boys got just what I think they deserved.”

App FC is tied on top of the Southeast conference with eight points. The Black and Gold return to action June 11, against Lanier Soccer Association Athletico Lanier at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.