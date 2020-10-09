App+Health+Care+reports+first+COVID-19+related+death+in+Alleghany+County

An individual in Sparta has died due to COVID-19 complications and is the first death in Alleghany County related to the virus, AppHealthCare wrote in a press release.

The patient died Oct.7 and were in their 50s with underlying medical conditions. AppHealthCare did not release the name of the individual to protect the family’s privacy. The death will be updated on AppHealthCare’s dashboard tomorrow, according to the release.

“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the families during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” said Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare.

The press release stated the individual’s family “cannot think of a better way to honor the life of our loved one than to urge the community to follow guidance and the 3Ws to slow the spread of COVID in our community”.

AppHealthCare encourages the community to take preventative measures.

Any additional coronavirus related deaths will be documented at AppHealthCare’s dashboard. You can find The Appalachian’s App State and Watauga County case count dashboard here.