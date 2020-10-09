App Health Care reports first COVID-19 related death in Alleghany County
October 9, 2020
An individual in Sparta has died due to COVID-19 complications and is the first death in Alleghany County related to the virus, AppHealthCare wrote in a press release.
The patient died Oct.7 and were in their 50s with underlying medical conditions. AppHealthCare did not release the name of the individual to protect the family’s privacy. The death will be updated on AppHealthCare’s dashboard tomorrow, according to the release.
“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the families during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” said Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare.
The press release stated the individual’s family “cannot think of a better way to honor the life of our loved one than to urge the community to follow guidance and the 3Ws to slow the spread of COVID in our community”.
AppHealthCare encourages the community to take preventative measures.
Any additional coronavirus related deaths will be documented at AppHealthCare’s dashboard. You can find The Appalachian’s App State and Watauga County case count dashboard here.
Emily Broyles (she/her) is a junior journalism and public relations double major, Spanish minor, from Camden, NC.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:...
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.