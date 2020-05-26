First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Ashe County
An Ashe County resident became the first in their county to die from complications related to COVID-19, AppHealthCare reported Tuesday.
The individual, aged in their 70s, died May 25. The patient also had underlying medical conditions.
“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the family during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” said Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare.
In the release, AppHealthCare said they encourage the community “to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Protect yourself with these preventative measures:
- Frequent hand washing
- Staying home when you’re sick
- Keeping distance from others who are sick
- Avoiding touching your face
- Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles
COVID-19 signs & symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you are concerned about symptoms you might be experiencing, you can contact Student Health Service at (828) 262-3100 or AppHealthCare at (828) 264-4995, ext. 0.
Those at higher risk for severe illness include:
- Adults over the age of 65
- Individuals with high-risk or underlying health conditions like heart disease with complications, chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, diabetes, renal failure or liver disease, or severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher)
- Individuals with weakened immune systems
- Individuals who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
