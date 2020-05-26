First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Ashe County

An Ashe County resident became the first in their county to die from complications related to COVID-19, AppHealthCare reported Tuesday.

The individual, aged in their 70s, died May 25. The patient also had underlying medical conditions.

“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the family during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” said Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare.

In the release, AppHealthCare said they encourage the community “to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Protect yourself with these preventative measures:

Frequent hand washing

Staying home when you’re sick

Keeping distance from others who are sick

Avoiding touching your face

Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles

COVID-19 signs & symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you are concerned about symptoms you might be experiencing, you can contact Student Health Service at (828) 262-3100 or AppHealthCare at (828) 264-4995, ext. 0.

Those at higher risk for severe illness include: