App State announces four new COVID-19 clusters, four new cases associated with football

App State has been hosting pop-up testing events each Saturday in September in the Rivers Street Parking Deck. Testing will continue through October with additional testing now on Wednesdays.

App State announced four new COVID-19 clusters and four new positive cases connected to the football team in an email Thursday morning. This announcement comes one week after the university announced seven new clusters.

9 people in Hoey residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. 6 are currently recovering in isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage.

7 people in Frank residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. 2 are currently recovering in isolation and 5 are past the isolation stage.

6 people in Gardner residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. 3 are currently recovering in isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage.

5 people in Coltrane residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. 4 are currently recovering in isolation and 1 is past the isolation stage.

Additionally, there are four new positive cases on the App State football team, bringing the team’s cumulative case count to over 60. Practice has been suspended and the Oct. 14 game against Georgia Southern has been postponed.

A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with plausible epidemiologic linkage within a 14 day period, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Oct. 7, App State has 225 active cases of COVID-19, consisting of 214 students and 11 employees. Since March, there have been 863 total cases associated with App State.

Of the cumulative cases, 57 have been students living in residence halls. In Thursday’s email, the university said there are no confirmed cases of classroom transmission of the virus.

The next COVID-19 testing event for students will take place Oct. 10 in the Rivers Street Parking Deck from noon to 5 p.m.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that active cases were as of Oct. 8. The cases are as of Oct. 7. The error has been corrected.