Rivers Street testing site runs out of COVID-19 tests

Freshman Olexandr Ramsey, gets a COVID-19 test in Rivers Street Parking Deck Aug. 29. Ramsey said he knows he doesn’t have COVID-19, but wants to take the test just for safe measure. Ramsey said he had family in New York who contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, so he takes this virus very seriously.

The Rivers Street Parking Deck COVID-19 testing site prematurely ran out of COVID-19 tests Oct. 3 during App State’s weekly free Saturday testing. In collaboration with App State, Mako Medical Laboratories administered these tests to students for free.

Mako Medical Laboratories was able to test 900 people, a record number for App State’s testing events.

Another testing event will be held Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rivers Street Parking Deck because of Saturday’s shortage. App State is also hosting testing events Wednesday and Saturday.

Sophomore Alex Castillo completed a COVID test just before the testing site ran out of available kits.

“I think a major reason there was a spike in people getting tested is the drastic rise in clusters in the dorms and overall cases,” Castillo said. “If the university intends to remain open with this spike in cases, they need to have more tests available because people are starting to get worried.”

Other students, like sophomore Emma Sikes, were unable to get tested that day. Sikes, who arrived at 3 p.m. because the testing event ran from 12 to 5 p.m., was informed upon arrival that the site had run out of available COVID kits.

Sikes was told that Mako Medical Laboratories would be back at the parking deck Monday with more kits, or she could get tested at CVS pharmacy. Boone Drug also offers COVID-19 tests for $80.

Students can also schedule a free test with Student Health Services, but it could take a few days or longer for an available appointment, according to Mako Medical Laboratories.

“I think they need more testing next time. I don’t think they expected this many people, but people are worried and cases are rising dramatically, so they need to be prepared for these scenarios,” Castillo said. “I think testing has been one of the things the university has done well in regards to their COVID-19 policies.”