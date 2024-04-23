The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Playlist of the week: Frolicking in a field

Playlist of the week: Frolicking in a field

April 22, 2024

Earth Day Expo uncovers App State’s lesser-known sustainability initiatives

Earth Day Expo uncovers App State’s lesser-known sustainability initiatives

April 22, 2024

Neva J. Specht appointed as acting provost

Neva J. Specht appointed as acting provost

April 22, 2024

Skatepark advocates rally support at public input session

Skatepark advocates rally support at public input session

April 22, 2024

Mountaineers complete first unbeaten road series since 2018

Mountaineers complete first unbeaten road series since 2018

April 22, 2024

App State softball swept by James Madison

App State softball swept by James Madison

April 22, 2024

Skatepark advocates rally support at public input session

Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
April 22, 2024
A+skater+looks+at+another+skateboarder+riding+in+the+Boone+Greenway+Skatepark%2C+March+2023.
Asher Davidson
A skater looks at another skateboarder riding in the Boone Greenway Skatepark, March 2023.

A public input session for phase two of the Boone Greenway skatepark project was hosted April 18 at the Watauga County Public Library. During the session, public attendees were able to speak and ask questions about the expansion of the existing Boone Greenway Skatepark.

Boone Greenway Skatepark originally opened in November 2021 and currently contains a concrete skate pad with half-pipe ramps, according to the website

Expansions being proposed will include a bowl to skateboard in, a shaded area and more recreation space. The session was hosted by JP Pardy of Recess and Laney Wise, the grants coordinator for the Town of Boone. 

Prior to the current skatepark, Pardy said there was a spot in Boone local skaters went to called Boone Do-It-Yourself Skatepark. 

“There was this really great spot in town that we skated at,” he said. “We actually had permission to use it and build stuff on there.”

The skatepark was shut down in 2017, and Pardy wanted a place where locals and tourists could still skateboard in Boone. 

“We had to have something,” he said. “We couldn’t get back to having nothing.”

Pardy said he started going to public transportation meetings through the town council and received support from Jeannine Collins, who serves as a member of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. While discussing with Collins and the committees, the group proposed locations that would be available for the skatepark. 

“We’ve had a ton of support from Hatchet Coffee and Sunrise Grill,” Pardy said. “We hosted a couple of mini-golf events there on the mini golf course, which was really fun.” 

The expansions will be backed by local funding and a grant from the Town of Boone that will match the funds brought in by Pardy and local businesses. 

“The grant we’re going for right here is part of the North Carolina Parks and Rec Department,” Wise said. “It’s basically a 50-50 match.” 

Wise said the grant will match all of the previously raised funds, and is the funding the project needs before expansion begins. Wise said she has been working with Pardy on getting the grant since January and is an avid supporter of the park. 

“My brother used to skate at the little high school,” she said. “So I think it’s a great thing. It’s very much needed in Boone, and it’s a very safe recreational facility.”

Pardy and Wise said Boone encourages many different types of transportation, and the skatepark encourages a form of sustainable transportation. 

“If this project gets completed, it’s people of all ages going outside and experiencing the skatepark,” Wise said. “It’s fostering some passions for outdoor recreation, and we can encourage people to get outdoors in a fun and safe environment.”

Pardy said he hopes the project and expansions will be completed by the end of 2025. 

Boone local Fox Kinsman said he’s been a supporter of the project since it was first proposed. Kinsman has been skating for over 10 years.

“The plan is to have better flow,” he said. “It’ll have a bigger draw with tourism and a lot more room.”

He said he hopes to have the opportunity to be around experienced skaters while seeing beginners learn.  

Charlie Brooks has been supporting the project, and said he’s noticed skateboarding goes through phases. He said he hopes the expansions will bring in younger people who want to learn. 

“I’ve been skating for 33 years,” Brooks said. “I personally like to ride concrete bowls and pools, so I’m excited about that phase two element that I want.”

Pardy said he hopes to get everyone on board and garner as much support for the project as he can. He aims to provide a safe place for skaters of all ages to enjoy the sport while fostering the skating community in Boone.

JP and Ashley Pardy, owners of Recess Skate & Snow, plan to build and open a new skate park in Boone by Summer 2019. Construction is currently underway, and the park will be located at the end of Casey Lane next to the Greenway Trail.
Boone Skate Park starts construction, plans to open by spring 2019
Boone Town Council approves Greenway Skate Park
Boone Town Council approves Greenway Skate Park
The remains of the Boone DIY Skatepark at the old Watagua High School property. The skate park was demolished earlier this month after Appalachian State took possession of the property.
Town to hold meetings to determine new skate park location
Heather Norris was announced as the interim chancellor for App State April 19. Photo courtesy of the University of North Carolina System.
BREAKING: App State appoints interim chancellor
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Mia Seligman
Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
Mia Seligman is a sophomore journalism major with a minor in gender, women's, and sexuality studies from Asheville, NC. This is her second year at The Appalachian. (She/her)
Asher Davidson
Asher Davidson, Reporter

Asher Davidson (he/him) is a senior journalism major with a minor in media studies from Black Mountain, NC.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1371
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *