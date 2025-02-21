App State baseball gets knocked out by High Point Panthers 7-13.

The Mountaineers traveled to Willard Stadium and fell short to the High Point Panthers Tuesday afternoon 7-13.

Senior pitcher Cody Little opened the game for the Mountaineers. Little had a rough start letting the Panthers hit back-to-back homers with only one out on the field in the first inning.

The Black and Gold did not make any headway in the bottom of the first, ending the inning 3-0. App State was able to get two on base with one out but a well-executed double play shut out any scoring possibility.

After High Point scored another 3 runs, Little was replaced by freshman pitcher Conner Barozinno. Little ended his afternoon with a 24.30 ERA. A 2-run homer by sophomore Tyler Figueroa followed by another home run by redshirt junior John Kramer put App State up 3-6.

App State could not keep up with the Panthers, leaving the bottom of the fifth 5-11. The Mountaineers were able to put multiple runners on base however, a few sacrifice flies were not enough to put runners in scoring position.

As the Black and Gold got close to the seventh inning the last significant play was senior infielder Joseph Zamora hitting a line drive single to score one last runner.

Figueora had a good game, having 3 hits, 2 runs and 3 RBI’s as well as Zamora who had 3 hits and 1 RBI. The Panthers had 4 strikeouts while the Mountaineers had 14.

App State will travel to Hickory to start a weekend series against UMass-Lowell starting Friday at 3:15 p.m. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.