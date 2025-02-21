The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State baseball gets knocked out by High Point Panthers 7-13.

Tess McNally, Reporter
February 21, 2025
Courtesy of Taylor Newton of App State Athletics
Senior infielder Joseph Zamora throws the ball from shortstop at the App State vs. High Point game on Feb. 18.

The Mountaineers traveled to Willard Stadium and fell short to the High Point Panthers Tuesday afternoon 7-13.

Senior pitcher Cody Little opened the game for the Mountaineers. Little had a rough start letting the Panthers hit back-to-back homers with only one out on the field in the first inning. 

The Black and Gold did not make any headway in the bottom of the first, ending the inning 3-0. App State was able to get two on base with one out but a well-executed double play shut out any scoring possibility. 

After High Point scored another 3 runs, Little was replaced by freshman pitcher Conner Barozinno. Little ended his afternoon with a 24.30 ERA. A 2-run homer by sophomore Tyler Figueroa followed by another home run by redshirt junior John Kramer put App State up 3-6. 

App State could not keep up with the Panthers, leaving the bottom of the fifth 5-11. The Mountaineers were able to put multiple runners on base however, a few sacrifice flies were not enough to put runners in scoring position. 

As the Black and Gold got close to the seventh inning the last significant play was senior infielder Joseph Zamora hitting a line drive single to score one last runner. 

Figueora had a good game, having 3 hits, 2 runs and 3 RBI’s as well as Zamora who had 3 hits and 1 RBI. The Panthers had 4 strikeouts while the Mountaineers had 14. 

App State will travel to Hickory to start a weekend series against UMass-Lowell starting Friday at 3:15 p.m. This game will be streamed on ESPN+. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Tess McNally
Tess McNally, Reporter
Tess McNally (she/her) is a junior journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal