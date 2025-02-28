App State baseball roughed up by Buccaneers

App State baseball lost to East Tennessee State by a score of 12-3 Tuesday.

Senior pitcher Cody Little started the game on the mound for the Mountaineers. He was unable to contain the Buccaneer’s offense out of the gate and allowed a run in each of the first 2 innings.

The Mountaineers got those 2 runs back immediately after, with senior first baseman Juan Correa slugging a 2-run homer to left field.

The game got out of hand from there. ETSU scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The 4th had the bulk of the damage done, with the Buccaneers getting 4 home in the frame.

App State was able to scratch across a third run in the seventh inning after sophomore first baseman Kameron Miller was able to score on a throwing error from ETSU, but that was the end of the offense from the Black and Gold.

The Buccaneers scored 4 more runs in the eighth, and the game ended by a score of 12-3. The Mountaineers fell to 4-4 on the season, while ETSU improved to 6-2.

Miller was the only App State batter to record multiple hits, he had 2 of just 5 from the Black and Gold.

The Mountaineers will play their first home games of the season against Gardner Webb Friday-Sunday. The three games will be streamed live on ESPN+.