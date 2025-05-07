App State baseball’s losing streak extends to 9

App State baseball lost all three games of the series against No. 19 Coastal Carolina from Friday to Sunday, extending their losing streak to 9 games.

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series on Friday 11-1 in 8 innings.

The Chanticleers started the game swinging, recording runs in both the first and second innings, taking an early 2-0 lead.

In the next inning, they tripled their lead with a home run to left field.

The scoring frenzy slowed for the next 3 innings, but the Black and Gold were unable to capitalize on it.

In the seventh frame, Coastal Carolina scored 1 run extending their lead 7-0.

The Mountaineers put an end to the shutout in the eighth inning, with a RBI single from redshirt sophomore catcher Graham Smiley.

However, this was the last run for App State.

The Chanticleers scored 4 runs in the eighth inning to secure the win.

The Black and Gold lost the closest game of the series on Saturday 6-2.

Senior infielder Joseph Zamora opened the scoring in the third frame with an RBI single, giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.

This lead did not last long as Coastal Carolina scored 4 runs in the fourth inning taking a 4-1 lead.

The Chanticleers extended their lead with 1 run in the seventh inning.

The Black and Gold answered in the next inning with an RBI from freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger, cutting the lead to 3 runs.

After 1 run from the Chanticleers in the eighth inning, the scoring stopped.

App State lost the third game of the series 10-1 on Sunday.

The Chanticleers dominated early creating an 8-0 lead through the first 6 innings.

A home run from senior first baseman Juan Correa in the seventh frame gave the Mountaineers their only run.

Coastal Carolina tacked on 2 more runs in the eighth inning to win the series.

In the loss, the Black and Gold recorded their best performance at the dish in the series with 6 hits. Three of the hits came from redshirt sophomore third baseman Jonathan Xuereb.