App State baseball’s losing streak extends to 9

Max Schwanz, Reporter
May 6, 2025
Chole Pound

App State baseball lost all three games of the series against No. 19 Coastal Carolina from Friday to Sunday, extending their losing streak to 9 games. 

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series on Friday 11-1 in 8 innings.

The Chanticleers started the game swinging, recording runs in both the first and second innings, taking an early 2-0 lead. 

In the next inning, they tripled their lead with a home run to left field. 

The scoring frenzy slowed for the next 3 innings, but the Black and Gold were unable to capitalize on it. 

In the seventh frame, Coastal Carolina scored 1 run extending their lead 7-0.

The Mountaineers put an end to the shutout in the eighth inning, with a RBI single from redshirt sophomore catcher Graham Smiley. 

However, this was the last run for App State. 

The Chanticleers scored 4 runs in the eighth inning to secure the win. 

The Black and Gold lost the closest game of the series on Saturday 6-2. 

Senior infielder Joseph Zamora opened the scoring in the third frame with an RBI single, giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. 

This lead did not last long as Coastal Carolina scored 4 runs in the fourth inning taking a 4-1 lead. 

The Chanticleers extended their lead with 1 run in the seventh inning.

The Black and Gold answered in the next inning with an RBI from freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger, cutting the lead to 3 runs. 

After 1 run from the Chanticleers in the eighth inning, the scoring stopped. 

App State lost the third game of the series 10-1 on Sunday. 

The Chanticleers dominated early creating an 8-0 lead through the first 6 innings. 

A home run from senior first baseman Juan Correa in the seventh frame gave the Mountaineers their only run. 

Coastal Carolina tacked on 2 more runs in the eighth inning to win the series. 

In the loss, the Black and Gold recorded their best performance at the dish in the series with 6 hits. Three of the hits came from redshirt sophomore third baseman Jonathan Xuereb. 

App State will continue their road trip with a three game series against South Alabama, starting Friday at 7:30 p.m. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a sophomore journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
