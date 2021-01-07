App State chancellor condemns Capitol Hill violence, calls on university community to sustain democracy

As people across the country process the aftermath of the pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill yesterday, Chancellor Sheri Everts released a statement Thursday afternoon, condemning the acts of violence and calling on the App State community to be compassionate in their discourse and seeking of the truth.

In the statement tweeted from Everts’ Twitter account, the chancellor said the “violent attack on our nation’s Capitol” is a “stark reminder” of the value of truth and the importance of a healthy and respectful exchange of ideas.

Everts went on to say that it is the responsibility and privilege of all educators to promote and strengthen these fundamental principles.

The chancellor concluded her statement with a direct message to all in the App State community: “As Mountaineers, we must be part of forgoing a future in which we recognize the humanity in one another to sustain the democracy we so deeply value.”

The public response on Twitter thus far has been critical, with respondents noting previous criticisms of the chancellor in regards to racial equity at App State. One user said Everts couldn’t protect students of color from Trump supporters in past years and another replied saying it took Everts less time to respond to this than it did for her to say “Black Lives Matter.”

University Communications said the chancellor’s statement “stands on its own” and has no further comment.