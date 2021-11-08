App State cross country teams capture silver at Sun Belt Championships

The App State men’s cross country takes off at the start line of the Sun Belt Championships. Five Mountaineers made a Sun Belt all-conference team.

On Oct. 29, the Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championships took place in Mobile, Alabama. Both Mountaineer teams ended the conference season with second place finishes in the championships.

The women’s team ran first and crossed the line second, with a total of seven runners placing in the top 30. Senior Izzy Evely crossed the line at 17:16.7, setting a new personal record, which placed her second overall individually. Freshman Karsyn Kane and sophomore Jasmine Donohue rounded out the top 20 for the Mountaineers with 13th and 15th place finishes, posting times of 18:15.5 and 18:17.6.

The men’s team had six runners finish in the top 20. Freshman Oliver Wilson-Cook and senior Ryan Brown posted personal records, Wilson-Cook finishing seventh with a time of 24:54.1 and Brown crossing the line at 25:03.0, earning a 10th-place finish. Junior Ryan Teuscher placed 12th with a time of 25:06:8. Graduate student Daniel Smith and senior Isaac Benz posted times of 25:18.2 and 25:18.3, respectively, placing 14th and 15th. Sophomore Dwayne Lillie finished in 18th place with a time of 25:31.9 to round out the Mountaineers’ top 20 finishes.

Eight Mountaineers earned all-conference selections this season. Wilson-Cook and Brown earned second team honors for the men, while Teuscher, Smith and Benz claimed a spot on the third team. The women’s team had three all-conference selections, with Evely earning first team honors, and Kane and Donohue were selected for the third team.

App State is on the road again, as both teams travel to Louisville, Kentucky, for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships Nov. 12.