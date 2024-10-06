The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State field hockey extends win streak to 5

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 5, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State field hockey traveled to take on Kent State Friday, with the Mountaineers taking a 1-0 win, increasing their win streak to five games. 

Neither team found the back of the cage in the first quarter. Both teams had one shot on goal. 

The match went into the second quarter knotted at zero. 

The Mountaineers’ defense held strong and did not allow a shot on goal for the Golden Flashes. Junior forward Henriette Stegen had a goal reversed which kept the match tied at zero going into halftime. 

The Black and Gold continued the pressure with five shots with three being on goal. However, no one found the back of the cage. 

The match remained tied at zero heading into the final period. 

Freshman midfielder Frederique Grimbergen scored to break the tie early in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers’ defense held onto this lead by not allowing a shot in the quarter. 

Senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis continued her steller play with two saves and no goals allowed. 

The Black and Gold finished with 19 total shots, 10 of which were on goal. Kent State was held to three shots with two on goal. 

The Mountaineers will hit the road to challenge Liberty on Sunday. The match will begin at noon. 

