App State field hockey losing streak extended to three matches

The Mountaineers field hockey team hosted Wake Forest on Friday, losing 4-1.

Wake Forest opened the scoring in the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead. The Mountaineers started the game on their heels as the Demon Deacons fired off five total shots in the quarter.

The Mountaineers’ defense was solid in the second quarter, only giving up one shot. However, Wake Forest still capitalized and took a 2-0 lead after the quarter.

The third quarter was again put on the shoulders of the App State defense with them only allowing three shots in the period. The Mountaineer offense was unable to capitalize and only had one shot on goal.

Wake Forest would score again on a penalty stroke, taking a 3-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Demon Deacons opened the fourth quarter with their fourth and final goal.

App State found life in the fourth quarter as senior defender Sarah Perkins found the back of the cage for the first time this season. The opportunity was set up by an assist from junior midfielder Lise Boekaar.

Despite this new life, the Mountaineers lost 4-1, bringing them to 2-3 on the year.