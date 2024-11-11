App State field hockey season ends with loss to Miami (OH)

App State field hockey suffered an overtime loss in the conference semifinals to Miami (OH) 3-2 Thursday.

The first quarter saw little action. Neither team found the back of the cage and the score was tied at 0 heading into the second quarter.

Miami (OH) scored on a penalty corner, taking a 1-0 lead. The Mountaineers responded with a goal by senior defender Jillian Orcutt on a penalty corner to tie the game at one.

The match remained tied through the rest of the second quarter and into the third quarter.

The Black and Gold had scoring opportunities in the third quarter but were unable to capitalize. The App State defense shut down the RedHawks in the quarter, maintaining the tie at the end of the third quarter.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, the RedHawks scored a go-ahead goal to take the lead 2-1.

In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Orcutt scored on another penalty corner, tying the match at 2.

The match headed into overtime and the Mountaineers lost 3-2 on a sudden death goal.

App State had 13 shots with 8 on goal. Senior goalkeeper Claire Grenis tallied 5 saves.

The Black and Gold’s final record is 11-8 overall and 7-1 in conference play. Their home record was also 7-1.

Sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman led the team with 5 goals on the season. Junior midfielder Lise Boekaar recorded a team-high 7 assists. Grenis tallied 76 total saves for the year.