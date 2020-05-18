App State football lands highest ranked recruit in program history

App State continued its early success in recruiting for 2021 by gaining a verbal commitment from Jaden Lindsay.

According to 247Sports, Lindsay is the No. 22 offensive guard in the nation and is listed as the Mountaineers’ highest ranked recruit ever.

At East Forsyth High School, he was a key piece to an offense that finished with over 4,000 yards and a North Carolina state title last year.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 270 pound Kernersville native has multiple Division I offers, including Tennessee, Virginia Tech and East Carolina, but he made the decision to come to Boone and play for the Mountaineers.

This is an important pickup since App State will lose three interior line starters after 2020, who all earned Sun Belt honors at their respective positions.

With this commitment, App State moves up to the No. 1 recruiting class in the Sun Belt and No. 65 in the country.