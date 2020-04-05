App State football to face Georgia State on Heroes Day, health care workers to get in free due to COVID-19 outbreak

App State takes the field before its 56-41 win over Charlotte on Sept. 7.

Next year’s annual Heroes Day will take place Saturday, Nov. 14 when the Mountaineers take on Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

This year, all health care workers will receive free admission to the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

App State uses Heroes Day as an opportunity to say thank you to military personnel, first responders and veterans by offering them free admission to the game.

App State’s other events for the upcoming season are the Hall of Fame and Jerry Moore celebrations (Aug. 31 vs. ETSU), Family Weekend (Sept. 28 vs. Coastal Carolina) and Homecoming (Oct. 19 vs. ULM).

A matchup against Arkansas State on Saturday Oct. 24 will be the program’s annual Black Saturday. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Mountaineers will host Lousiana on national television (ESPN2) in a regular season rematch of the past two Sun Belt Championships.