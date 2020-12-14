App State football to play North Texas in inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21

Head football coach Shawn Clark hoists the New Orleans Bowl trophy after App State’s 31-17 win over UAB on Dec. 21.

After finishing the regular season with a 34-26 win at rival Georgia Southern on Saturday, App State confirmed it will play North Texas (4-5, 3-4 C-USA) in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina Dec. 21.

The game will start at 2:30 on ESPN.

The Mountaineers (8-3, 6-2 Sun Belt) have appeared in and won bowls in each of their first five eligible FBS seasons since moving up from FCS in 2014. The Mountaineers won the Camellia Bowl in 2015 and 2016, the Dollar General bowl in 2017 and the New Orleans Bowl in 2018 and 2019.