App+State+introduces+program+to+report+hate+and+bias

Chief Diversity Officer Jamie Parson highlighted a student support and safety program in a schoolwide email Wednesday.

In response to surveys sent out to the student population in 2021, the Campus Climate Support Program was launched, the email says.

Parson wrote in the email “Chancellor Sheri Everts charged an App State working group to study the need for a formal process to report bias-related incidents and hate incidents that do not rise to the level of policy or code violations.”

The Campus Climate Support Program aims to educate and support resources for both students and employees on incidents related to bias and hate-related instances.

The email states that the program’s goals include resources that facilitate and promote conversations related to free speech.

“By recognizing, reporting, and preventing bias-related and hate incidents, we can foster an even more inclusive campus community where all members feel welcomed and supported,” the email reads.

The reporting tool is specifically for non-emergency incidents but those who need emergency services should contact 911 or App State Police.

The Campus Climate Support Program is part of Appalachian State University’s Strategic Plan 2022-2027, according to the email. The website for the plan addresses App State’s “fundamental purpose of teaching research and service, key pillars of sustainability resilience and diversity of thought, belief and community and the priority to invest in employees.”

The Campus Climate Support Program plays a significant part in supporting App State’s Strategic Plan 2022-2027. The email details goals prioritizing cultivating and supporting a welcoming university community.

The plan utilizes assessment tools, which include a “universitywide financial plan, climate action plan, strategic plan for the research/creative endeavors enterprise, diversity, equity and inclusion plan,” the website says.