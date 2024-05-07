The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State parts ways with softball coach Hoerner

Clay Durban, Reporter
May 7, 2024
Head+coach+Shelly+Hoerner+laughs+along+with+her+players+in+the+dugout+during+a+softball+practice+on+Oct.+4.+While+in+college%2C+Hoerner+helped+lead+Canisius+College+to+back-to-back+MAAC+titles+in+1995+and+1996.
Leah Matney
Head coach Shelly Hoerner laughs along with her players in the dugout during a softball practice on Oct. 4. While in college, Hoerner helped lead Canisius College to back-to-back MAAC titles in 1995 and 1996.

Shelly Hoerner and App State have parted ways after seven years, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced in a press release Tuesday.

“I want to thank Shelly for all she has done for our softball program over the past seven years,” Gillin said. “Our vision for App State Softball is to annually compete for a conference championship and an NCAA Regional appearance. We will conduct a national search to find the best leader to accomplish that vision.”

Hoerner compiled an overall record of 162-171 and a conference record of 44-100 in seven seasons as App State’s head softball coach.

Hoerner led the Mountaineers to their first ranked win, a program record-tying 31 wins, and four straight winning seasons from 2019-22.

Head coach Shelly Hoerner laughs along with her players in the dugout during a softball practice on Oct. 4. While in college, Hoerner helped lead Canisius College to back-to-back MAAC titles in 1995 and 1996.
“Give everything you have,”; Softball coach’s journey in the High Country
About the Contributors
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Reporter
Clay Durban (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Leah Matney
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.

