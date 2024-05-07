App State parts ways with softball coach Hoerner

Shelly Hoerner and App State have parted ways after seven years, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced in a press release Tuesday.
“I want to thank Shelly for all she has done for our softball program over the past seven years,” Gillin said. “Our vision for App State Softball is to annually compete for a conference championship and an NCAA Regional appearance. We will conduct a national search to find the best leader to accomplish that vision.”
Hoerner compiled an overall record of 162-171 and a conference record of 44-100 in seven seasons as App State’s head softball coach.
Hoerner led the Mountaineers to their first ranked win, a program record-tying 31 wins, and four straight winning seasons from 2019-22.