The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

2
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

3
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

4
OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

OPINION: Gen Alpha is getting out of hand

5
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
How Mexican and Appalachian music intersect

How Mexican and Appalachian music intersect

February 29, 2024

Historic interpretative panels approved for Boone Cemetery

Historic interpretative panels approved for Boone Cemetery

February 29, 2024

Playlist of the week: Teen heartthrobs

Playlist of the week: Teen heartthrobs

February 28, 2024

App State Snowboarding Team soars to new heights

App State Snowboarding Team soars to new heights

February 28, 2024

Leah’s Lens: What EDAW is and how you can help

Leah’s Lens: What EDAW is and how you can help

February 28, 2024

PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

February 27, 2024

App State Snowboarding Team soars to new heights

Tess McNally, Reporter
February 28, 2024
A+snowboarder+takes+flight+during+an+App+State+Snowboarding+Team+club+meet.
Courtesy of Brandon Holshouser
A snowboarder takes flight during an App State Snowboarding Team club meet.

The wind in your face, the adrenaline of flying through the air and the screaming from the sidelines are just regular occurrences from App State snowboarding. 

The App State Snowboarding Team is a club sport offered through the school and open to all. The club has been around for about 8-10 years and is still running strong. 

“Do it, it’s a lot of fun,” said senior finance and banking major Brandon Holshouser. “You will meet a lot of new people and everyone is super fun to be around, just join.”  

Holshouser is the current president of the App State Snowboarding Team and encourages all Mountaineers to check it out. 

“Since it is a club sport, you just have to pay your dues and show up there’s no tryouts or anything,” Holshouser said. 

Part of what makes this team so diverse is the ability to compete or ride with your teammates. The travel team currently has 36 members, along with 80 more who don’t compete.  

Beech and Sugar Mountain are the most common and local slopes to compete at through the club. Bryce and Wintergreen Mountain are both located in Virginia, and it’s where they compete after Beech and Sugar as the season progresses. 

A competition held at Beech every year is the Rail Jam. During the 2023 season, it was held on Oct. 28.  

Senior risk management and insurance major Jack Goodman, the club’s former 2022-23 president, described what led him wanting to become club president. 

“I wanted to get us some cool merch and take us to Nationals and improve everyone’s riding, we got first place overall last year in the park,” Goodman said. 

The App State Snowboarding Team will persevere through any weather conditions just to practice and improve skills they have been longing to work on. 

“Everybody is a homie and super stoked to ride together no matter the conditions,” Goodman said. “Some days there was pouring down rain and ice, and we would always make the best of it.” 

Each teammate has different skills they are proud to show off after much hard work and dedication. 

“I go in the air sometimes,” Holshouser said. 

Holshouser works at App Ski Mountain, which allows him to go out and ride after classes and a long shift. 

“We work hard, play harder,” Holshouser said. 

Goodman rides at App Ski Mountain a couple times a week and mentioned how much he loves to go out and try new tricks he has seen others around him do. 

“The Rippy flipp 900 is the trick I’m most proud of,” Goodman said.

Meisha Chromey is a senior psychology major with a studio art minor from Asheville. 

“They will cheer you on whether you land or fall,” Chromey said. “I honestly don’t throw that many tricks compared to a lot of people on the team, but at Wintergreen I did my first ever 50 to frontboard on a box.” 

Chromey mentioned that joining the team is the best decision she has made for herself in college. Early mornings and long drives are necessary but totally worth it, when you feel that Mountaineer air on your face, and a trophy in hand. 

“Any kind of rail jam competition is my favorite, getting to hit all sorts of rails and boxes with all of your friends on the sideline hyping you up is just the best,” said Jacob Duncan, a junior biology major and club member from Winston Salem.

Duncan said he is most proud of a board slide. 

“It’s a trick that anyone can learn, and looks good on any feature, you can add so many things to it, like spinning on and off the rail,” Duncan said. 

The App State Snowboarding Team is more than just a club, but a family. Brandon and the rest of the club members encourage everyone to check it out. 

“Definitely the people,” Holshouser said about his favorite part about the club. “We don’t really do it for the competitions, but the reason we stay is for the people.” 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Tess McNally, Reporter
Tess McNally (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *