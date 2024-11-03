The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State soccer closes regular season with loss to Old Dominion

Parker Egeland, Reporter
November 3, 2024
Max Sanborn
Midfielder Ellie Garrison practices her shot before kickoff at the App State vs. Old Dominion game on Oct. 31.

The App State soccer team played their final game of the regular season against Old Dominion Friday in Boone. Although both teams are safely in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, the game was still important to determine seeding in the tournament.

The Mountaineers lost to the Monarchs 3-1.

Old Dominion got the scoring started in the 35th minute of the contest with a penalty kick goal scored by Gry Boe Thrysoe. It was conceded by a handball from graduate student defender Mumu Guisasola, who was trying to clear the ball away from inside the Mountaineer box. 

The first half ended with App State getting outshot six to two and trailing by a goal.

The Monarchs scored a second goal early in the second half. It was Rhea Kijowski getting her 10th goal of the season. 

The Mountaineers got on the board soon after. Senior forward Stephanie Barbosa’s shot went off the post, but redshirt freshman forward Kyli Switalski was there to clean it up. It was her second goal of the season.

Old Dominion wasn’t fazed by the response from App State and was able to get a third goal in the 82nd minute, scored by Grace Hillis, her first of the season. 

The game finished with the Mountaineers dropping their regular season finale, 3-1.

App State was outshot 14 to eight in the game, and the Monarchs had five more shots on target than the Mountaineers. Both teams committed the same amount of fouls in the first and second halves, with four in the first and six in the second

The Black and Gold’s next game will be in the Sun Belt Conference tournament. App State has earned the sixth seed in the Sun Belt and will take on third-seed Texas State in the first round of the tournament.

The game will kick off on Monday at noon at Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. It can be streamed live on ESPN+.

