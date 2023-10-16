The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

2
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

3
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

4
OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

5
Joseph Meehan, the creator of Simple Wtr, posing by boxes of finished Simple Wtr cans to be sent off for distribution. Meehan started the company in May of 2022 and distributes his products to several local businesses.

Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers cap off senior day with wins over ULM

Mountaineers cap off senior day with wins over ULM

October 15, 2023

App State soccer falls to Old Dominion

App State soccer falls to Old Dominion

October 15, 2023

Mental health resources: where to start and where to go

Mental health resources: where to start and where to go

October 14, 2023

Carta de la Editora: Honorando el mes de la herencia hispana

Carta de la Editora: Honorando el mes de la herencia hispana

October 13, 2023

OPINIÓN: Escucha y aprende, no es difícil

OPINIÓN: Escucha y aprende, no es difícil

October 13, 2023

Cómo una líder estudiantil da voz a otros: Conozca a Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

Cómo una líder estudiantil da voz a otros: Conozca a Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

October 13, 2023

App State soccer falls to Old Dominion

Fran Murphy, Reporter
October 15, 2023
Junior+defender+Skyler+Walk+controls+possession+against+James+Madison+Sept.+24%2C+2023.
Max Sanborn
Junior defender Skyler Walk controls possession against James Madison Sept. 24, 2023.

App State soccer traveled to Norfolk, Virginia on Friday for a matchup with Old Dominion. The Mountaineers were defeated 1-0 after a flurry of late scoring opportunities. 

Old Dominion went into the match sitting atop the Sun Belt east division with a conference record of 4-1-1, an overall record of 9-1-3 and a four-game win streak. App State entered with an overall record of 6-4-3 and sits in third place in the east division with a conference record of 3-1-2. The Mountaineers entered the match knowing a win would draw them even with the Monarchs atop the division with identical conference records.

This was the third ever contest between the two teams, with App State picking up the win 1-0 last year in Boone. 

App State’s offense looked to attack early in applying consistent pressure on Old Dominion’s backfield. The Black and Gold generated five shots on goal throughout the first half, three coming off the foot of junior forward Stephanie Barbosa. App State prevented ODU from finding any type of offensive rhythm throughout the half, holding the Monarchs to one shot on goal, which was saved by graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston in the 22nd minute. 

The second half saw Old Dominion break the scoreless tie with a shot sailing out of Eagleston’s reach and into the top right corner of the net giving the Monarch’s a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute. 

The Black and Gold needed a late spark as their offensive pressure had slowed down, and the second half produced only two App State shots entering the 80th minute. 

With the deficit still at 1-0, Barbosa found senior forward Izzi Wood for a scoring look inside the 6-yard box, but her redirect attempt was deflected off the goalpost and cleared by ODU. The late surge continued on App State’s following possession, freshman midfielder Olivia Simon settled a loose ball and torched a shot from well behind the penalty area, which was tapped over the top of the net by the Monarch goalkeeper.

  The Mountaineers were unable to produce another scoring opportunity and lost the match by a final of 1-0. 

The Black and Gold fell to 6-5-3 on the season. Although the result was not in App State’s favor, they proved they can push a powerhouse team such as ODU to the brink. 

The Mountaineers return to Boone Thursday for a match with Southern Miss at 6 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Soccer
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleton prepares to kick the ball upfield against James Madison Sept. 24,2023.
Mountaineers drop first Sun Belt match against South Alabama
Senior forward Izzi Wood brings the ball up the field against Georgia Southern Sept.29.
Mountaineer defense holds strong in win over Georgia Southern
Graduate student goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston prepares to kick a ball downfield against James Madison Sept.24.
Mountaineers get late score in draw against James Madison
Sophomore defender Shannon Studer works around a Troy player Sept. 17.
App State soccer vs. Coastal Carolina ends in draw
Freshman midfielder Hannah Löfmark battles a George Mason defender Aug. 20, 2023.
App State falls to Liberty as non-conference play ends
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.
Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister
More in Sports
App State offensive lineman prepare for the snap against Coastal Carolina Oct. 10. The Mountaineers posted 111 rushing yards.
Mountaineers fall to Chanticleers for first time ever in Boone 27-24
Guard Janay Sanders, class of 2023, shoots a layup against the Troy defense.
More than the color pink: Breast cancer awareness in App State Athletics
Two students grapple while others rest in between rounds at a jiu-jitsu club meeting Sept. 9, 2023.
"We're a family here": App State's jiu-jitsu's climb back from uncertainty
Senior McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Georgia State Oct.6.
Mountaineers split weekend series with Panthers
Freshman midfielder Sophia Baxter battles with a Kent State player for possession Oct. 6.
Mountaineer field hockey wins an overtime thriller against Kent State
Junior running back Nate Noel celebrates with a fan after a score against UNC Sept. 9, 2023. Noel rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Beast of the backfield: Nate Noel's climb in the High Country
About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, english minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *