App State soccer falls twice, finishes conference road schedule 0-5

Junior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston rises up to prevent an Arkansas State score. Eagleston secured seven saves during the match against the Red Wolves.

The Mountaineer women’s soccer team closed out their road schedule Oct. 15 and 17, dropping tight contests to the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Arkansas State.

The match against ULM started in favor of the Mountaineers. With 22 minutes remaining in the first half, sophomore midfielder Emma McGibany fired a free-kick into the box that freshmen Sarah Widderich eventually scored to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.

However, the Warhawks scored two goals right before the first half ended, first by Thenia Zerva and then by Courtney Marten 12 minutes later.

With 19 minutes left in the match, the contest was postponed due to inclement weather in the area and was never resumed, giving ULM a 2-1 victory. The Mountaineers fell to 4-9-1.

The Mountaineers followed the loss with a trip to Jonesboro, Arkansas, Oct. 17 to take on Arkansas State.

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, sophomore goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston leaped into the air and saved an Arkansas State free-kick to keep the score 0-0.

The Mountaineers and the Red Wolves remained tied at zero for all of regulation, so the teams went into overtime. In the second overtime, Arkansas State freshman midfielder Aliyah Williamson found the back of the net thanks to a cross into the box by teammate and forward Olivia Smith, winning the game for the Red Wolves 1-0 in double overtime.

The Mountaineers stand at 4-10-1 on the season and 0-8 in conference play as they head into the final stretch of the season.