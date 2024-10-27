The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
App State soccer stomps Troy 4-1

Fran Murphy, Reporter
October 27, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State soccer defeated Troy 4-1 Thursday in Alabama. This marks the Mountaineers’ final road game prior to the Sun Belt Conference tournament. 

Twelve minutes into the contest, senior midfielder Sarah Widderich opened up the scoring for the Black and Gold by notching her first goal of the season. 

Although this was App State’s only goal of the first half, they compiled numerous scoring chances, leading the Trojans 12-2 in shots during the period. A goal from Troy at the 30-minute mark served as the equalizer and sent the teams into halftime knotted at 1-1.

Senior forward Stephanie Barbosa found the back of the net three minutes into the second half, reestablishing the Mountaineers’ lead. Barbosa found graduate student forward Izzi Wood just two minutes later for another goal, giving the Black and Gold some breathing room at 3-1. 

The helper tied Barbosa and freshman forward Ellie Garrison for most assists on the team at five a piece. 

With one minute left in the game, freshman midfielder Walker Bristow added to the onslaught by scoring for the first time in her college career. 

When the final whistle blew, App State had secured the 4-1 victory.

 The Mountaineers shut down any type of scoring opportunity Troy created in the second half, holding them to only one shot on goal in the period.

App State is now 7-4-5 and their next game will be played on Sunday at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex. The game will kick off at noon and can be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Contributors
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
