App State Theatre Department returns with The Thanksgiving Play

In their first in-person play in over a year, the App State Theatre Department offers a unique perspective to the Thanksgiving story with their upcoming event, The Thanksgiving Play.

The Thanksgiving Play, written by Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse, is a satirical comedy about white people attempting to create a “politically correct” Thanksgiving play that covers Native American history. Ultimately, it shows what happens when people try to tell a story that isn’t theirs.

“I definitely think the point of the play is that it shouldn’t be told by white people because it’s not our story to tell,” said theatre performance major Mackenzie Boone. “We’re not reaping the repercussions, but there are millions of indigenous people that are still suffering the consequences of colonialism.”

Boone’s character, Alicia, is a white girl mistakenly cast as Native American.

“She’s the kind of character that realizes that she can learn from this experience,” Boone said. “I get to go on that journey with her.”

Boone feels that the audience can learn from this play as well.

“I definitely don’t think it should be the epitome of a conversation, I think it is the hook,” Boone said. “Then the audience can begin to go home and be like, ‘Oh my god, I say things like that. I didn’t even realize that’s how I sounded.’”

Theatre major Andrew Wilson will play Caden, who he describes as an awkward elementary school history teacher who provides historical context for the stories told throughout the play.

“It’s a funny play,” Wilson said. “If you want to laugh, if you want to just have fun, come and see it. But not only that, it’s a play that’ll make you think, because these characters, they’re real. A lot of people probably know some of these characters in their own life. They just never really realized it.”

Stage manager and theatre education and philosophy major Zach Baugher said this play is perfect for anyone interested in politics, culture, and sociology because of the absurdist perspective it provides on American Society.

“It’s comedic, it’s powerful. It’s charged.” Baugher said.

The play will take place at Valborg Theatre on Howard Street at 7 p.m. from Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $17 for non-students.