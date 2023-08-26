App State to retire Edwards’ jersey

College Football Hall of Fame induction nominee and star quarterback for the Mountaineers from 2006-09, Armanti Edwards’ No. 14, will be retired in the fall.

App State Athletics announced Thursday Edwards’ retirement ceremony will take place Nov. 25 against Georgia Southern on Senior Day. Edwards will join Dexter Coakley, John Settle, Dino Hackett and Larry Hand as the only Mountaineers whose numbers are retired.

“We are thrilled to honor Armanti’s immense legacy at App State by retiring his No. 14 jersey,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “His impact as the most decorated quarterback in school history includes leading the team to back-to-back national championships and the historic win at Michigan. Armanti will always be known as one of the greatest Mountaineers to ever wear the Black and Gold.”

The two-time FCS National Player of the Year jersey retirement will be the last due to a limited inventory of jersey numbers.

As a Mountaineer, Edwards was a four-time All-American and led App State to two FCS national championships. The star quarterback also held a 42-7 record, including the 2007 upset against No. 5 Michigan.

After being drafted in 2010 by the Carolina Panthers in the third round, Edwards played 12 years in pro football.

Edwards’ legacy will forever be remembered and cemented in App State football as his jersey will be retired and is awaiting enshrinement to the College Football Hall of Fame.

“There aren’t enough words to express the amount of gratitude I have right now,” Edwards said. “Thank you to my family, the town of Boone, my coaches and teammates for the great deal of confidence you all had in me since day one. All of the support, the many sacrifices and the everlasting friendships are forever cherished. Boone will always have a place in my heart.”