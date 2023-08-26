The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The sun shines through the trees lighting the trail route along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

2
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

3
View of the Blue Ridge Mountains from Rough Ridge. July 21, 2023.

Surviving Boone: Everything you need to know

4
The central hallway of Roess Dining Hall.

Bite into updated dining halls

5
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

August 26, 2023

August 26, 2023

August 24, 2023

August 24, 2023

August 23, 2023

August 23, 2023

App State to retire Edwards’ jersey

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
August 26, 2023
Former+App+State+quarterback+Armanti+Edwards+avoids+the+pass+rush+against+Wofford+Nov.+1%2C+2008.
Courtesy of Tommy Penick, App State Athletics
Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards avoids the pass rush against Wofford Nov. 1, 2008.

College Football Hall of Fame induction nominee and star quarterback for the Mountaineers from 2006-09, Armanti Edwards’ No. 14, will be retired in the fall. 

App State Athletics announced Thursday Edwards’ retirement ceremony will take place Nov. 25 against Georgia Southern on Senior Day. Edwards will join Dexter Coakley, John Settle, Dino Hackett and Larry Hand as the only Mountaineers whose numbers are retired. 

“We are thrilled to honor Armanti’s immense legacy at App State by retiring his No. 14 jersey,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “His impact as the most decorated quarterback in school history includes leading the team to back-to-back national championships and the historic win at Michigan. Armanti will always be known as one of the greatest Mountaineers to ever wear the Black and Gold.”

The two-time FCS National Player of the Year jersey retirement will be the last due to a limited inventory of jersey numbers. 

As a Mountaineer, Edwards was a four-time All-American and led App State to two FCS national championships. The star quarterback also held a 42-7 record, including the 2007 upset against No. 5 Michigan. 

After being drafted in 2010 by the Carolina Panthers in the third round, Edwards played 12 years in pro football. 

Edwards’ legacy will forever be remembered and cemented in App State football as his jersey will be retired and is awaiting enshrinement to the College Football Hall of Fame. 

“There aren’t enough words to express the amount of gratitude I have right now,” Edwards said. “Thank you to my family, the town of Boone, my coaches and teammates for the great deal of confidence you all had in me since day one. All of the support, the many sacrifices and the everlasting friendships are forever cherished. Boone will always have a place in my heart.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Charlotte, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
