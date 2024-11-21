App State women’s basketball falls to UNC-Greensboro in hard-fought road loss

App State’s women’s basketball took a hard-fought loss on the road to UNC-Greensboro on Friday. The Black and Gold fell to the Spartans with a final score of 55-68.

The game started strong for the Mountaineers as they controlled the court in the first quarter. Following 2 three-pointers from graduate student forward Zoë McCrary and senior guard Emily Carver as well as a handful of layups from the team, App State had a 12-point lead and managed to maintain a double-digit point differential going into the second quarter.

Starting the second quarter, the Spartans quickly began to chip away at App State’s lead. This didn’t deter the Mountaineers, however, as senior guard Asjah Inniss hit a three in the fight to maintain their lead. Following a layup by Carver, App State entered halftime with a four-point lead.

The third quarter was a struggle for the Mountaineer offense against a formidable Spartan defense as the Black and Gold were held to just five points in the quarter. That scoring drought opened the door for UNC-Greensboro to take the lead and the Spartans quickly capitalized.

Both Inniss and McCrary hit jumpers to cut into the deficit but the tide seemed to be turning as UNC-Greensboro had more than three times as many points as App State in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter came and went as the Mountaineers’ offense seemed to find their groove once again but were still outscored by an impressive showing by the Spartans. Of the 15 points scored by the Black and Gold in the final quarter, Inniss and junior forward Elena Pericic put up 10 of them.

When the clock hit 0:00, the final score was 55-68, a second loss for the team on the year to move to 1-2.