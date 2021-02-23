App State women’s golf looks to improve on historic 2020

After last season was cut short, Senior App State women’s golfer Mogie Adamchik is excited to get back out there. “Knowing we have the full season, and knowing we had it taken from us this time last spring, we want to really make the most of it, so we’re ready to go,” she said.

App State women’s golf comes into the spring season after having only one tournament in the fall, poised to succeed with six tournaments on the schedule as well as the Sun Belt Championship.

“I think we all really want to get back out there and we’re so excited to,” senior Mogie Adamchik said. “Knowing we have the full season, and knowing we had it taken from us this time last spring, we want to really make the most of it, so we’re ready to go.”

Adamchik is part of a team that features four seniors and a graduate student, making up an experienced nucleus that is excited to compete.

In the 2019-20 season, the Mountaineers broke the program record for seasonal team average with 306.67 over 15 rounds during the shortened season. With most of those players returning, the team feels like they can break the record again.

“This is something we have been building on for a couple years, so I’m excited to see how they can finish,” head coach Heather Brown said.

Brown has been the head coach for 12 years at App State and is also the director of golf. Under Brown, the team has amassed top-10 stroke averages in program history over each of the last five seasons.

Senior Abby Bolt’s 2019-20 average is good for third in all-time program history with a 75.87, and she had two top-five finishes as well.

“Once you accomplish one thing, you want to push even higher, and I think it does make me hungrier, for sure, just to know I have a higher goal to reach for,” Bolt said.

Sophomore Hannah Wang holds the program record for season average with a 74.14, but will likely not be able to compete this season due to COVID travel restrictions, as she is currently in China with her family.

“As a team, we’re all disappointed that she hasn’t been able to make it back to the U.S. and as you know from her stats, she’s a strong player,” Brown said. “We’re going to miss her, but that just means someone else has to step up to the plate and take ownership of her absence.”

The team will have a full schedule with opportunities to compete and win this spring, and after a record-setting season last spring, their goals are as high as ever.

“My priority is to get a team win with these guys. We’ve been building on it for sure,” Adamchik said. “I think that would be the ultimate thing. If we could go home and win at (Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate) and just cap it out. That would be the best case scenario in my mind.”

The Mountaineers opened their season on Feb. 21 in the Strutter Gus Invitational in Statesboro, finishing 11th out of 12. App State is next set to compete in the Aggie Spring Invitational, hosted by NC A&T, in Greensboro Saturday and Sunday.