App State women’s soccer announces spring schedule

App State women’s soccer released its schedule for the 2022 spring season Thursday. There will be four games in the spring as the Mountaineers start a new chapter under head coach Aimee Haywood.

The Black and Gold kick off their season Saturday against UNCG at 2:30 p.m. in Greensboro. The two sides clashed Aug. 8 in an exhibition match where the Mountaineers secured a 1-0 victory over the Spartans.

App State will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to face The Citadel Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. The Mountaineers tied with the Bulldogs 0-0 in double overtime last they faced each other on Oct. 1, 2020. The two programs have faced each other 14 times, with the Mountaineers winning nine of them.

App State will host its first and only home game of the spring season against Radford March 18 at 7 p.m. Haywood will coach her first game at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex for the Black and Gold against the Highlanders. Radford was one of the strongest programs in the Big South Conference last season, finishing 13-5-1 overall, losing only one home game.

The Mountaineers will close off their spring season April 2 against High Point University at 2 p.m. The last time these two teams played, App State fell 4-0.