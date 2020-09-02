App State WR Corey Sutton opts out of 2020 season

App State wide receiver Corey Sutton scores a touchdown in the first quarter of App State's 35-13 win over Texas State in 2019. On Sept. 1, Sutton announced he was opting out of the 2020 season.

Preseason first-team all-Sun Belt wide receiver Corey Sutton announced Tuesday that he will opt out of this upcoming season.

“After thinking and battling thoughts about this decision, I feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of the 2020 season,” Sutton wrote in a tweet.

Sutton plans to return to App State for 2021 to take advantage of the NCAA waiver that grants all fall 2020 athletes another year of eligibility.

“He decided he wanted to opt out for this season and we support him 100%. He’ll spend his time with rehabbing his knee and getting ready for the 2021 season,” head coach Shawn Clark said after practice Tuesday.

After being a member of the Kansas State Wildcats for his freshman year in 2016, Sutton transferred to App State and sat out the 2017 season per the NCAA’s transfer rules.

Over his two seasons at App State, Sutton totaled 85 catches for 1,374 yards and 17 touchdown catches. His 17 touchdowns are tied for fifth all-time in program history.

As a Mountaineer, Sutton was a two-time second team all-Sun Belt player and helped his team win two conference championships and New Orleans Bowls.

Coming into this season, Sutton was listed as preseason first-team all-Sun Belt by Lindy’s Sports and the conference itself. Lindy’s ranked the Mallard Creek High School product as the No. 7 NFL prospect in the Sun Belt.

The Mountaineers will start their 2020 season Sept. 12 at home against Charlotte. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will air on ESPN. No fans will be in attendance at App State sporting events through at least September.