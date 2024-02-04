The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

OPINION: App State needs to improve

App State wrestling suffers tough loss to Campbell

Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

App State wrestling suffers tough loss to Campbell

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
February 3, 2024
Redshirt+freshman+Anthony+Conetta+works+in+an+underhook+against+Greensboro+Colleges+Ethan+Kring+Jan.+21.
Sam Fleming
Redshirt freshman Anthony Conetta works in an underhook against Greensboro College’s Ethan Kring Jan. 21.

After jumping to a 16-5 lead, the Mountaineers fell to the senior led Camels 22-16 in a Friday night matchup in Buies Creek.

“It stings,” said head coach JohnMark Bentley. “I’m a little fired up about it and I think our guys will be too.”

With two SoCon foes facing off, Campbell won the 125-pound class bout as Anthony Molton defeated junior Chad Bellis by 19-4 via tech fall. 

App State then won five consecutive duals to jump out to an early 16-5 lead. 

“We were relentless,” Bentley said. “We didn’t give up in those matches.” 

In a 133-pound matchup featuring two ranked wrestlers, redshirt sophomore Ethan Oakley defeated Domenic Zaccone in a 14-8 decision after trailing 7-1. Oakley’s comeback victory improves his career dual record to 16-0.

In his third career start, 141-pound redshirt junior Ike Byers won a 4-0 decision over Chris Rivera. Byers victory included a 99 second ride as his riding time gave him an advantage in the matchup. 

At 149-pounds, redshirt senior Cody Bond ranked 20th defeating Justin Rivera in a 1-0 decision. 

With three takedowns in the third period 157-pound junior Tommy Askey provided another Mountaineer victory in a 15-5 major decision over Chris Earnest. 

In the Black and Gold’s final victory of the night, 165-pound junior Will Miller took advantage of a first period takedown to defeat Dom Baker in a matchup between top-30 wrestlers. 

The Camels closed out the night with four victories over 174-pound redshirt sophomore Luke Uliano, 184-pound freshman Tomas Brooker, 197-pound sophomore Carson Floyd and heavyweight senior Jacob Sartorio. 

This stretch of losses was too much for App State as Campbell took advantage of a three-point decision at 174 pounds, a six-point fall at 184, a three-point decision at 197 and a six-point fall in heavyweight. The Camels were deducted one team point for conduct at heavyweight. 

With the 22-16 loss, App State falls to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the SoCon. 

“I think we got a good team,” Bentley said. “We’re continuing to get better, this team is still going to be a force to be reckoned with in March.”

The Mountaineers return home against VMI Sunday at 2 p.m. The match will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
