The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

4
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

5
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
App State’s second matchups for SBC-MAC challenge announced

App State’s second matchups for SBC-MAC challenge announced

January 22, 2024

App at a glance: Jan. 24 – 31

App at a glance: Jan. 24 – 31

January 22, 2024

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 3: ACADEMIA

Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 3: ACADEMIA

January 22, 2024

App State wrestling wins doubleheader over Bulldogs, Pride

App State wrestling wins doubleheader over Bulldogs, Pride

January 22, 2024

OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

OPINION: Snow driving etiquette 101

January 21, 2024

App State men’s basketball wins fourth straight after dismantling Chanticleers

App State men’s basketball wins fourth straight after dismantling Chanticleers

January 21, 2024

App State wrestling wins doubleheader over Bulldogs, Pride

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
January 22, 2024
Redshirt+freshman+Anthony+Conetta+works+in+an+underhook+against+Greensboro+Colleges+Ethan+Kring+Jan.+21.
Sam Fleming
Redshirt freshman Anthony Conetta works in an underhook against Greensboro College’s Ethan Kring Jan. 21.

App State wrestling opened its SoCon schedule with a sweep over The Citadel, followed by a dominating win over Greensboro College in Varsity Gym Sunday afternoon.

To start the day, the Mountaineers took nine out of 10 matches against the Bulldogs, who came into Boone with a 8-2 record.

“I thought after 165 we wrestled pretty well, consistent,” said head coach JohnMark Bentley. “I thought maybe the first five matches we came out a little flat, we didn’t come out and impose our will on them and we found ourselves in a couple dogfights. We had to wrestle hard to win and some days are like that.”

Junior 125-pound Chad Bellis won his first non-forfeit victory in the opening match 12-2 in a major decision. Following Bellis’ win, 133-pound redshirt sophomore Ethan Oakley recorded a takedown with 53 seconds remaining in a 4-1 decision over The Citadel’s George Rosas. 

“I knew that they wanted to make it tough and keep it close,” Bellis said. “I just focused on trying to score.”

After a Bulldog win at 141 pounds, 149-pound redshirt senior Cody Bond used an escape in the first tiebreaker overtime period to go up 2-1 in a decision over Jeff Boyd. The match went into the tiebreaker overtime after the score remained 1-1 following the sudden victory overtime. Bond controlled the final seconds, giving him the win.

Junior Tommy Askey came back from a 6-0 hole in the 157-pound match, winning 12–9 on a sudden death takedown. After tying the score at eight, Askey conceded an escape and with 19 seconds left, the score was tied once more at nine after his opponent, Hayden Watson, was called for his second stall call. 35 seconds later in overtime, Askey claimed victory.

Against Greensboro, six App State wrestlers earned their first dual wins of their careers.

Freshman heavyweight James Bankston works for a pin against Greensboro College’s Dominic Harris Sunday afternoon. (Sam Fleming)

Redshirt freshmen Anthony Conetta and Drake Acklin both won by fall at 157-pounds and 165-pounds respectively. Freshman Gunnar Pool won via major decision at 197-pounds while freshman James Bankston won by fall at heavyweight. Freshman 125-pound Noah Luna and 149-pound redshirt freshman Kai O’Dell both won by forfeit.

Oakley and 184-pound freshman Tomas Brooker both had pins over the Pride. In his second career start, redshirt sophomore Oren Bost won by tech fall in the 165-pound match.

“At the end of the day I’m excited for not only me, but for the rest of this team,” Bond said. “We’re on the right path right now. Everyone has bought into the culture, so I’m super excited for whenever the next duel is.”

The Black and Gold return to the mat at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Appalachian Open in Varsity Gym. Matches will be held all-day. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *