AppHealthCare announces ways community can help in COVID-19 response

AppHealthCare announced ways the community could help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. AppHealthCare also strongly urges people to cooperate with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order to stay home except for essential trips; practice social distancing and good hygiene, like handwashing, and covering your cough or sneeze.

The following list includes resources, donation and volunteer needs in Watauga County but is not inclusive of all community needs.

Donation needs:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: Donate the following supplies to ARHS: medical grade surgical and procedure masks; N95 respirator masks; face shields; gloves; gowns; hand sanitizer. You can drop these items off at the front entrance of Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville or the security checkpoint at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. You can also donate money directly to ARHS to support the ongoing efforts of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to respond to COVID-19, or to directly support patients in need. Online donation link here.

Donate the following supplies to ARHS: medical grade surgical and procedure masks; N95 respirator masks; face shields; gloves; gowns; hand sanitizer. You can drop these items off at the front entrance of Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville or the security checkpoint at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. You can also donate money directly to ARHS to support the ongoing efforts of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to respond to COVID-19, or to directly support patients in need. Online donation link here. American Red Cross: Give Blood – Blood Drive at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center April 16 @ 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. Mark your calendars and make your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and enter in the sponsor code: Watauga Medical Center or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Give Blood – Blood Drive at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center April 16 @ 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. Mark your calendars and make your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and enter in the sponsor code: Watauga Medical Center or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. High Country United Way: Donate to High Country United Way’s local relief fund that will go toward providing community members with critical information and services like food, financial assistance, and more. You can donate here.

Donate to High Country United Way’s local relief fund that will go toward providing community members with critical information and services like food, financial assistance, and more. You can donate here. Hunger and Health Coalition: Donate to Hunger and Health Coalition’s fundraiser to provide emergency food and life sustaining medication to their clients and community members in need. You can donate here.

Donate to Hunger and Health Coalition’s fundraiser to provide emergency food and life sustaining medication to their clients and community members in need. You can donate here. Rumple Presbyterian Church: Boxes approximately 17″ x 11”; (printer paper box size) needed to pack food for families. If you have some to donate please drop them off at Rumple Presbyterian Church (1218 Main Street, Blowing Rock).

Boxes approximately 17″ x 11”; (printer paper box size) needed to pack food for families. If you have some to donate please drop them off at Rumple Presbyterian Church (1218 Main Street, Blowing Rock). theHeart: Drop off cards and decorations on Wednesdays, 1-4pm; theHeart Office (191 Howard St., downtown Boone). These will be delivered to area assisted care facilities/nursing homes. Learn more about how you can support this and other COVID-19 response efforts here.

Drop off cards and decorations on Wednesdays, 1-4pm; theHeart Office (191 Howard St., downtown Boone). These will be delivered to area assisted care facilities/nursing homes. Learn more about how you can support this and other COVID-19 response efforts here. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living: Sponsor a resident; you can send your resident letters, notes, pictures, etc. to support residents during visitor restrictions. Please contact Candice Myers at 828-264-0336 to sign up.

Sponsor a resident; you can send your resident letters, notes, pictures, etc. to support residents during visitor restrictions. Please contact Candice Myers at 828-264-0336 to sign up. Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge: The Foley Center is in need of a wireless bluetooth headset for residents to participate in activities from the doorway of their rooms. This can be dropped off at The Foley Center. Any donations and supplies and food for staff (ex: coffee and donuts) are always welcome.

The Foley Center is in need of a wireless bluetooth headset for residents to participate in activities from the doorway of their rooms. This can be dropped off at The Foley Center. Any donations and supplies and food for staff (ex: coffee and donuts) are always welcome. The Children’s Council: Donate diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6, pull ups, baby wipes, and formula (particularly formula for special dietary needs). Donations of product can be dropped off at the Health & Hunger Coalition at 141 Health Center Drive #C, Boone NC 28607. (828) 262-1628. Financial donations can be made online http://www.thechildrenscouncil.org/ or by check mailed to the Children’s Council of Watauga County at 225 Birch Street, Suite 3 Boone, NC 28607.

Donate diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6, pull ups, baby wipes, and formula (particularly formula for special dietary needs). Donations of product can be dropped off at the Health & Hunger Coalition at 141 Health Center Drive #C, Boone NC 28607. (828) 262-1628. Financial donations can be made online http://www.thechildrenscouncil.org/ or by check mailed to the Children’s Council of Watauga County at 225 Birch Street, Suite 3 Boone, NC 28607. Local Businesses: Consider sponsoring breakfast, lunch, or dinner for frontline staff during this time. Purchase gift cards or take-out meals from local businesses.

Consider sponsoring breakfast, lunch, or dinner for frontline staff during this time. Purchase gift cards or take-out meals from local businesses. Mountaineer Emergency Fund: Appalachian State University has launched a fund to assist students through unforeseen financial emergencies or urgent situations that would prevent them from continuing their education at Appalachian. The fund provides short-term grants to students to help cover expenses such as child care, food, prescriptions, housing, e-books, online learning materials and other needs. Learn more, apply for assistance or donate here.

A comprehensive list of community resources can also be found on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Volunteer Needs: