AppHealthCare confirms ninth case of coronavirus in Watauga County

A ninth Watauga County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to AppHealthCare. During the individual’s infectious period, they were and are in isolation outside of Watauga County, according to a press release by AppHealthCare. The individual’s local health department staff identified their close contacts, who are now quarantined.

“As we begin to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months, testing is occurring more so that we can quickly identify cases and isolate them. We have been using a public health strategy called mitigation over the recent weeks, but are now transitioning back to testing more plans for easing restrictions in an incremental way,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said in a press release on April 29.

Case counts for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties can be found on AppHealthCare’s website.

“Since we will be expanding testing, we will likely identify more cases. We expect our local numbers to increase in the coming weeks, so we urge continued vigilance,” Greene said.