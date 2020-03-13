ARHS limits visitors at Watauga Medical Center, Cannon Memorial Hospital

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System implemented new restrictions for visitors at Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Patients are now allowed one visitor to accompany them and the visitor must not have any symptoms of a respiratory illness. The visitors also must be at least 13 years old. All other visitors must remain outside the building.

Vendors are also prohibited from entering the buildings.

ARHS asks that if a person suspects they have coronavirus to:

Call first to schedule an appointment for screening and testing Take precautions to protect yourself if the screening or test shows you do not have coronavirus.

ARHS also has a new website page dedicated to questions about coronavirus and updates from ARHS. That page can be found here.

People can call AppHealthCare (Appalachian District Health Department) at (828) 264-4995, and dial extension 2222 when prompted.