At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

Wednesday, August 16:

Boonearoo II

Join The Appalachian Popular Programming Society on Sanford Mall for an evening of yard games, live music and refreshments from Kona Ice. The second Boonearoo music festival of the summer features local bands Deep Pocket and Daytona and will go from 7-10 p.m. This concert is free to attend, so bring a picnic blanket and all of your friends.

Friday, August 25:

Gatsby Gala

Having provided the citizens of Boone with quality entertainment since its grand opening in 1938, The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will celebrate its 85th birthday with a Great Gatsby-themed gala and fundraiser. The event will last from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $85, with all-inclusive food, wine, local brews and a sampling of signature cocktails. Twenties themed or semi-formal attire is encouraged. Tickets for this event can be purchased on the theater’s website.

Saturday, August 26:

High Country Beer Fest

The 16th annual High Country Beer Fest will take place at 748 Roby Greene Road from 2-87 p.m. This outdoor celebration of craft beer, ciders and other brews from across the High Country will feature live music from Will Willis and Friends, Pressley Laton and Educated Guess. Come and enjoy 2 ounce samples from 42 different breweries, food and free seminars about fermented foods from around the world. Shuttles will be available to transport festival goers from App State’s campus to the High Country Fairgrounds. Overnight parking will also be available at the festival. Tickets range from $20-$100 and can be purchased on the festival’s website. Entry to the festival is reserved for individuals 21 years old and over.

Friday, September 1:

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is hosting a screening of the classic film “Napoleon Dynamite,” followed by a Q&A with cast members Jon Heder, Napoleon Dynamite; Efren Ramirez, Pedro; and Jon Gries, Uncle Rico. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$45, excluding VIP tickets, and can be purchased on the theater’s website.

Tuesday, September 5- Saturday, September 9:

Antlers & Acorns Songwriters Festival

The Antlers & Acorns Songwriters Festival is coming back to Boone this September. Grammy-winning songwriters such as Mary Gauthier and John Paul White from the Civil Wars will be performing all week long in different venues across Downtown Boone and at The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Individual tickets cost $45 and are currently on sale at The Appalachian Theatre and on their website. Several venues, including Lost Province and Wildwood Community Market, will be hosting free performances from local songwriters September 8-9 as part of the festival. More information can be found on the Antlers & Acorns Facebook page.

Sunday, September 10:

Boone Vintage Market

Enjoy an afternoon of shopping and socializing with Boone’s vintage vendors and food trucks while DJ Tista spins tunes. This event is free to attend and will go from noon-5 p.m. at 591 Horn in the West Drive, so grab a tote bag, throw on your best thrifted outfit and join the fun.

Saturday, October 7- Sunday, October 8:

Oktoberfest at Sugar Mountain

This festival, hosted by Sugar Mountain Resort, will incorporate Bavarian cultural practices into their annual Oktoberfest celebration. The festivities will go from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 7-8 at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive. The Harbour Towne Fest Band will perform from noon-4 p.m. each day. Additional activities include arts and crafts, chairlift rides and a Bavarian costume contest. Entry, parking and shuttle services to the event are all free, so stop by for good music, fun festivities and great beer.

Saturday, October 21- Sunday, October 22:

Woolly Worm Festival

This fall, Banner Elk is hosting its 46th annual Woolly Worm Festival, full of music, food and weather predictions. Each year, the Woolly Worm Festival brings thousands of visitors to Banner Elk to watch woolly worms race for the opportunity to predict the winter weather in the High Country, a tradition in Appalachian folklore. This event will be located at the historic Banner Elk Elementary School at 185 Azalea Circle. Compete in the festival’s woolly worm race for a cash prize or shop for handcrafted gifts and food from over 160 vendors. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 and are available on the festival’s website. Entry is free for children 5 and under. Parking is free on a limited, first-come first-served basis.

Tuesday, October 31:

Boone Boo!

The Town of Boone is hosting Boone Boo!, a family-friendly Halloween event, October 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. at The Jones House. King Street will be closed to traffic during the event as trick-or-treaters flood the street with festive music and spooky decorations. Costumes are encouraged.

Friday, December 1:

Festive First Friday and Solar Tree Lighting

Attend the last First Friday Art Crawl of the year for an evening of holiday-themed fun. The Boone First Friday Art Crawl is a community event that is held on the first Friday of each month from February through December. First Friday festivities typically include art exhibits and wine tastings, but in December, the event becomes a bit more festive. Head to downtown Boone December 1 to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, ride in a horse-drawn carriage and stop by The Jones House for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by App State’s Sustainable Energy Society. More information can be found on The Jones House’s website.