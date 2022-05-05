Best of Boone 2022: Best of Lifestyle

Best Overlook: Thunder Hill

By: Ethan Hunt

Pack a picnic and park the car at this year’s best overlook: Thunder Hill. Located at mile post 290.4, Thunder Hill provides a stunning view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Directly across from the overlook is a scenic pasture featuring rolling hills leading toward the dense forests of western North Carolina. Hop the fence bordering the pasture and take a short trail through rhododendron bushes and hickory trees to a secluded clearing lined with large boulders. Thunder Hill is one of many overlooks that line the 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, but it holds a special place in Boone residents’ hearts. Despite many other options, it has won Best of Boone two years in a row. The spot is a favorite for students to take outdoorsy Instagram photos or for parents to bring a stroller and walk beside the view. Whether it’s part of a long parkway drive or just a quick stop to get some fresh air during the day, Thunder Hill is the perfect place to enjoy the immensity of the mountains.

Best Local Band: Galloway

By: Ben Brady

Galloway has been named Boone’s best local band for the second time, after also being recognized in 2020. The indie rock/pop group recorded their debut EP, “Think It Over,” in Nashville and released it September 2019. They began playing at local venues and bars such as TApp Room and Boone Saloon before COVID-19 halted live shows. During their hiatus, the band rehearsed at their friend’s house and eventually returned to performing outdoors in June 2020 to uphold social distancing guidelines, according to the band’s Instagram.

Since then, Galloway has increased their following, playing at significant local music shows, including Summaween at the Hillside House June 2021 and various Draba promotions. In February, the group opened for COIN in front of nearly 1,500 concertgoers at the Schaefer Center. The band released their latest single, “Buzzcut,” in October 2020, which has amassed over 30,000 streams on Spotify. Galloway is in the process of recording their next untitled EP.

Best Ski Mountain: Appalachian Ski Mountain

By: Cameron Burnett

Appalachian Ski Mountain, established in 1968, is a ski resort located at 940 Ski Mountain Rd. between Blowing Rock and Boone. Grady Moretz and four partners purchased the land and gave it the namesake it holds today. During the season, the slopes are open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. during the weekdays and are open until 12 a.m. on weekends.

After improvements in 2010, the resort now has 12 slopes, including two terrain parks. Appalachian Ski Mountain uses snowmakers during the season to keep the slopes safe and efficient when the weather doesn’t cooperate, so visitors can still enjoy their experience without the risk of injury.

Alongside the slopes, the main lodge is a 46,000 square foot facility housing a restaurant and free Wi-Fi for visitors to hang out after taking on the slopes. The full experience of the diverse slopes, with options for beginners and experts, with the lodge to rest after makes Appalachian Ski Mountain the premier ski resort in the High Country.

Best Hiking Trail: Rough Ridge

By: Dan Davidson

For the third consecutive year, voters selected Rough Ridge as Boone’s best hiking trail. The popular pathway is a 0.8 mile long stretch of the Tanawha Trail, which travels over 13 miles from Julian Price Park to Beacon Heights. At its peak, Rough Ridge offers a grandiose view of Grandfather Mountain, Linn Cove Viaduct and even distant views of the Piedmont. The trail is home to a highly vulnerable ecosystem that showcases many rare and ancient plant species. Rough Ridge features stairs, cables and a boardwalk for hikers in order to protect the fragile plant community. Benches along the boardwalk and several large boulders scattered throughout the hike provide spots to rest, where hikers often choose to picnic or take a break on their journey. Its spectacular views and proximity to App State’s campus have earned Rough Ridge widespread local recognition as the best hiking spot in the High Country.

Best Swimming Hole: Laurel Creek Falls (Trash Can Falls)

By: Mike Garrity

With Boone weather warming up in the foreseeable future, Laurel Creek Falls, also known as Trash Can Falls, will become a frequently visited attraction for locals and students in the coming months.

Trash Can Falls is a 15-minute drive from App State’s campus, located on U.S. Highway 321. This scenic destination is filled with an abundance of beautiful trees, which surrounds Trash Can Falls completely. It offers multiple spots surrounding the waterfall for rock jumping, with jumps as short as five feet and as high as 20 feet. There is also a section away from the rock jumping for people who just want to relax. The area is shaded by overhanging trees where visitors often set up their hammocks. Trash Can Falls provides something for everybody and is a must-do activity if you’re in the High Country.

Best Place to Bike and Skateboard: Greenway Trail

By: Mike Garrity and Zoey Sigmon

The Greenway Trail was voted Boone’s best place to skateboard for the first time in Best of Boone’s new category. And after winning best place to bike in last year’s edition, the Greenway Trail is still the fan favorite for 2022. This three-and-a-half-mile trail offers visitors beautiful views and welcomes walkers, hikers, cyclists, wheelchairs, strollers and skateboarders.

The trail is fully accessible from its two loops and features gorgeous views of Boone’s nature. With paths weaving through meadows and passing under tree canopies, the trail following the South Fork of the New River and Winklers Creek allows for a fully immersive natural experience of relaxation and adventure.

Many people will make an entire day out of their visit to the Greenway. If you start at Casey Lane, which is 3.2 miles from App State’s campus, you can find yourself at Southgate Shopping Center, where people often enjoy refreshments or a family meal. You could complete a seven-mile round trip if you were to take this route.

An alternative entrance you could start at leads to a popular viewing attraction lying 0.6 miles from the Casey Lane entrance. No matter what route you choose to take, the Greenway Trail is a great way to get outdoors.

Best Place to Buy App State Gear: Mountaineer Mania

By: Cameron Burnett

Located at 497 W King St. in Boone, Mountaineer Mania is a clothing store for App State fans to represent their school, especially on gamedays. The store is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Back in 1981, Bill and Wanda Corriher came up with the idea for the store, and it has stuck for over 40 years. Melody Pineda purchased the store in 2020 but continues the legacy of celebrating App State and their customers. Mountaineer Mania offers a diverse catalog of clothing that evolves throughout the year. The store sells all types of apparel with shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and pants, but it doesn’t end there.

Mountaineer Mania also sells novelty items like license plates, the classic black and gold overalls students wear at Kidd Brewer Stadium and even App State umbrellas for the unpredictable Boone weather. With affordable prices and an ever-changing catalog, Mountaineer Mania is a store for any fan needing new App State gear.

Best Winter Sports Shop: Recess Skate and Snow

By: Alex Urquiza

Winter time in Boone is an experience like no other, and there’s no better place to shop for winter sport gear than Recess Skate & Snow. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m – 6 p.m. Located at 1158 NC Highway 105, you can stop by Recess Skate & Snow and be ready for the snow season. Recess provides shoppers with a wide selection of both snowboards and skateboards, preparing residents for winter and summer alike. If it’s your first time snowboarding, don’t be shy. Recess has welcoming staff that’ll answer all your questions and make sure you make the right choice when looking through its boards. Boards aren’t the only things Recess offers. With merchandise such as hats and hoodies, you’re bound to enhance your wardrobe and leave the store in style. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, Recess will make sure you’re ready to hit the slopes.

Best Thrift Store: Anna’s Banana’s

By: Ethan Smith

This year’s number one voted thrift store resides at 641 W King Street.

Anna Banana’s offers a variety of different trendy styles and special attention to the local fashion scene. Fair pricing as well as a warm and welcoming environment has made the store stand out from the competition. The store even offers a 10% discount at checkout for customers willing to dance before purchase.

For those interested in consigning with the store, Anna Banana’s offers 40% of total resale value within the first 30 days, if all of the items consigned are sold. Anna Banana’s is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Best Outdoor Shop: Mast General Store

By: Alex McCaskey

Best Piercing Shop: Noble Tattoos and Piercings

By: Ella Adams

From septums to helixes, Noble Tattoos and Piercings is the go-to piercing shop for Boone locals and App State students alike. Founded in 2017, Noble has been a trusted establishment for five years. The shop’s convenient location at 432 W King St. in the heart of downtown Boone is only a short walk from campus. Noble’s welcoming staff, alternative atmosphere and popularity make Noble a King Street staple. Noble piercer Chelsea Mauney’s favorite thing about the shop is “getting to take your time” with clients and the custom work the shop offers.

Open Monday through Saturday noon-8 p.m., and Sunday noon-7 p.m., Noble Tattoos and Piercings accepts walk-in piercing appointments. The iconic local shop has Boone covered for piercings of any kind.

Best Tattoo Artist: Cutty Bage at Hollow Moon

By: Ben Gosey

Owner and artist of Hollow Moon Tattoo, Cutty Bage, has been tattooing in the High Country for over 10 years. Known for her illustrative black work, Bage produces some of the highest quality tattoos in Boone. She is a master of portraits with an ability to recreate and reimagine some of the most recognizable characters ever. Bage is only available through appointments, and her waitlist is months long — a testament to her talent. As an artist, Bage is committed to creating the most quality tattoo possible, as she knows how much meaning the tattoos hold to her customers.

“The coolest thing about tattooing is it makes people love their bodies more,” Bage said. “It allows people to feel more like themselves and really express who they are.”

Best Haircut: Haircut 101

By: Drew Bailey

Located just off of King Street on 174 Depot St., Haircut 101 has been making a name for itself for over three decades. It is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

Haircut 101 has more than just haircuts. It offers makeup applications, hair coloring and hair removal. With its breathtaking wedding hair stylings, it does all it can to make the special day even more special.

It also makes itself a fun place for its employees, in addition to its customers. If you visit its website, you can view the profiles of its stylists and take a quiz to determine which stylist is right for you.

“You want to give employees the tools to better themselves and create an environment for success for everyone,” John Mena, the owner, said on the Haircut 101 website.

Best Nail Salon: Appalachian Nails & Co.

By: Ansley Puckett

After opening in 2020, Appalachian Nails & Co. quickly became a Boone favorite among residents and college students for all their nail-related needs. If you ask someone where they got their nails done in Boone, chances are they’ll say Appalachian Nails. Owned and operated by two sisters and their mother, the Boston native trio has 50 years of experience between them and provides a wide variety of services. Located at 324 NC-105 Extension Suite 6, Appalachian Nails offers gel and dip powder manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more. Choose from their large selections of colors and designs and a wide range of manicure types, including the spa or luxury manicure, to create your perfect nail set. The friendly technicians and inviting atmosphere are sure to bring you back every time, and the salon also offers a 10% discount to students, teachers and military members. Appalachian Nails is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Best Tanning Salon: Planet Tan

By: Drew Bailey

Planet Tan has been the go-to place for Boone residents to achieve glowing skin for over a decade. It offers multiple methods to achieve your dream tan with state-of-the-art Genesis tanning beds and relaxing sunless spray tans. After your tan, if you want to take any products home, Planet Tan offers tanning lotions, facial sprays, self-tanners, teeth whitener and eyewear.

Planet Tan is located at 643 Greenway Road Suite C and is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. though it closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

Its 4.9-star rating on Facebook is also due to the welcoming personality of its employees, not just the quality of its products. It is also a good spot for tan enthusiasts to work.

“To work at Planet Tan is to be a part of a close team and family. I have much love for them,” said Max Shook, a Planet Tan employee.

Best Local Gym: Anytime Fitness

By: Ben Brady

In the category’s Best of Boone debut, Anytime Fitness was voted the best local gym. The club features free weights, cardio and strength machines as well as personal and group training. Other amenities include an optional free fitness consultation, as well as access to any of the other 3,000-plus chains across the world.

The Boone location sits conveniently on 368 U.S.-221 N. NC-105 Ext, next to Appalachian Nails & Co. and across from Reef Magic, Coral Lab.

The club’s membership also includes private showers, a private parking lot and tanning booths. The gym is staffed from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and is unstaffed Sunday but offers 24-hour access and security to all members.

The gym’s website features workouts, diet plans and multiple members’ success stories. Its website also encourages anyone looking to join to visit the gym and tour it themselves before making a decision to join.

Best Local Boutique: Boone Belles

By: Dan Davidson

Boone’s top local boutique of 2022, Boone Belles, is located at 617 W King St. in downtown Boone. In 2013, Boone Belles opened its storefront in the historic Boone Drug building on King Street. The boutique opened another nearby location in 2014, operating in the Martin House on Main Street in Blowing Rock.

The local boutique is family-owned and run by two sisters. In addition to its two High Country locations, the local boutique offers an online shop, where customers can purchase clothing classified as “classy, fun and cute. Southern chic.”

Boone Belles makes its mission clear on its website, tagging the slogan “empowering confident women” under its title. The boutique provides clothing meant to embolden women of the High Country. Its Boone location is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Local Nonprofit/Civic Organization: OASIS, Inc.

By: Zach Smith

OASIS, Inc. was founded in 1978 with a goal of ending domestic violence and sexual assault in the High Country. OASIS, an acronym for Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter, provides free 24-hour anonymous crisis lines in both Watauga and Avery counties, as well as a separate line in Spanish. Other services provided include free temporary shelter for those fleeing intimate partner violence or sex trafficking.

OASIS provides an eight-week course to local middle schools to hold discussions centered around respect, healthy boundaries, autonomy and relationships in hopes to prevent and educate students about sexual violence.

The English Crisis Line for Watauga County is 828-262-5035 and the Spanish Crisis Line is 828-504-0800. Donations to OASIS are accepted and a list of requested items, as well as other ways to get involved can be found on its website.

Best Hotel: The Horton Hotel

By: Kurt Zottl

Best Smoke Shop: High Life Smoke Shop Boone

By: Ben Gosey

The best one-stop smoke shop in Boone, High Life, offers everything a smoker could need. From simple rolling papers and vapes to some of the most unique glass pieces in the High Country, customers are guaranteed to find whatever they are looking for. Located at 221 Howard St., the store is easily accessible from both main campus and King Street. The staff makes sure the customer is catered to, promoting an open and chill atmosphere. They want to ensure every customer’s need is satisfied for a low price. High Life continues to grow, with the store bringing in new CBD and smoking products any chance it can. The smoke shop is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. six days a week and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Even with all the competition, High Life continues to blow people away.

Best Off-Campus Housing Complex: University Highlands

By: Zach Smith

University Highlands is the best off-campus housing complex for the third straight year. It has consistently been a student favorite for its low-cost living and many amenities offered.

University Highlands, located at 289 Ambling Way, strives to meet the needs of App State students while remaining affordable. Its all-inclusive monthly rent includes fully furnished apartments, all utilities and a convenient location only two miles off campus.

A standout for the Highlands’ is the several amenities it offers. These include a fitness center, basketball court, covered AppalCart stop, tennis courts, a pool and a clubhouse. Its apartments also feature a monitored security system, standing out from other off-campus housing complexes.

University Highlands offers two and four-bedroom apartments that include utilities like water, electricity, cable TV and Wi-Fi. The Highlands’ furniture includes a couch, entertainment center, full size beds and more.

Best Rental Company: Winkler Organization

By: Noah Cornelius

Best Place to Live Alone: Studio West

By: James Parker

For the second year in a row, Studio West Apartments is the top choice for those in Boone living alone. Studio West is conveniently located at 1785 NC-105, just over one mile from campus.

The apartments are fully furnished, air conditioned and come with high-speed internet access. A few of the many all-inclusive amenities that residents have access to are a fitness center, a tanning booth and a swimming pool. According to one review on the Studio West website, the apartments are “a great find for anyone looking to have their own quiet space in Boone.”

The apartments are located within walking distance of Sunrise Grill and Goodwill. Travel to and from campus is just as easy thanks to two AppalCart stops right at the front of the complex. Studio West Apartments set the standard for being a peaceful and wholesome place for an App State student to live alone.

Best Pet-Friendly Complex: Bavarian Village

By: James Parker

For the second time in three years, Bavarian Village Apartments has come out on top as the best place for a Boone resident to live with their furry friend.

At the apartments, residents can have up to two pets for a deposit between $250-$350, as well as a $20-$30 monthly fee. All pets must go through a screening process first and must be under 100 pounds combined. While many apartment complexes have a strict no-pet policy, these apartments not only allow residents to have pets, but they also consider them family, according to its website.

Some of the properties within the complex have its own gardens and outside play areas for residents to bring their pets and spend some time outside. These properties are conveniently located at 314 Meadowview Drive, between the Boone Mall and Walmart Supercenter.

Best Place to Take Your Parents: Blue Ridge Parkway

By: Kurt Zottl

The best place to take your parents is the Blue Ridge Parkway, an iconic landmark not just in Boone but across the East Coast.

The Blue Ridge Parkway had 15.9 million recreational visits in 2021, according to the U.S. National Park Service. Starting near Waynesboro, Virginia, and stretching all the way to the Great Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway totals 470 miles across the East Coast and welcomes millions of visitors each year.

Families can take a hike on the Great Smoky Mountains, swim at the Linville Falls Visitor Center or watch the sunrise at Thunder Hill overlook. And if you want to camp out, there are lots of places to camp in North Carolina close to Boone, including the Linville and Crabtree Falls Campground. But, watch out. On your trip, you may run into the black bears that inhabit along the parkway.