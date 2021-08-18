Best off-campus eats for App State students

When it comes to off-campus eats, students can look no further than down the street for their off-campus dining necessities.

When the dining hall food just isn’t hitting the spot, or a friend hangout is very much needed, incoming students have all the opportunity to slide by the local restaurants Boone has to offer.

Battle of the Mexican restaurants: Los or Dos?

Newer students, you’ll be faced with a settlement that holds more weight than College Decision Day: will it be Los Arcoiris or Dos Amigos for dinner? While both restaurants serve favorites like tacos, queso, fajitas, margaritas and arroz con pollo, it’s inevitable that students pick their favorite of the two.

Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Dr, has two AppalCart stops nearby, making it more convenient for incoming students and other on-campus Mountaineers to go out to eat.

The hand-painted mural walls give students an authentic feel while they enjoy lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. With a long menu of appetizers, daily specials and endless drinks, Los Arcoiris is a must try when coming to Boone.

Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre, is conveniently near the Regal Boone Cinema, Big Lots, Lowes Foods and several AppalCart stops.

Similar to Los Arcoiris, Dos Amigos has lunch specials from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. With a jam-packed menu full of appetizers, combination dishes, drinks, soups and salads, Dos Amigos is a favorite among students and their visiting families.

Lost Province Brewing Co.

Lost Province Brewing Co., a microbrewery and wood-fired gastropub is located right off King Street. With a variety of beer and a changing on tap menu, Lost Province has a menu of locally sourced and house-made food.

Best known for their Neapolitan pizza baked in their wood-fired oven, Lost Province also has seasonal and dessert specials, appetizers, charcuterie and pub fare.

On the weekends, students can enjoy live music and other special events while trying the newest beer on tap or a “build your own” pizza.

A second location, Lost Province at Hardin Creek, opened in June. The new brewery and taproom is dog and family friendly, with light bar snacks available.

Melanie’s Food Fantasy

Another App State student staple, located in downtown Boone, is Melanie’s Food Fantasy. Open Thursday through Monday, from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Melanie’s offers breakfast and lunch options like omelets, pancakes, waffles, burgers and salads.

Students can enjoy fresh fruit, local produce, organic coffee or the student special with views of King Street on the outdoor patio. With some more unique dishes such as Tempeh Scramble, Pimento Cheese Grits and the Caribbean Sammie, students can find something delicious from this locally-sourced restaurant. Don’t go on parents weekend, or any other busy weekend, because you might miss a football game waiting in the infamous Melanie’s line.

Lily’s Snack Bar

Located across the street from the Holmes Convocation Center, Lily’s Snack Bar is a bar and sandwich shop. Students can enjoy trivia and dance parties while eating chicken tenders and potato wedges and drinking slushies. Prided on their inclusivity, Lily’s “is not a place for racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism or any kind of hate,” according to their website.

With weekly specials like $6 Lily’s Iced Teas on Tuesdays and $2.75 vegan tacos on Wednesdays, Lily’s offers additional specials which are promoted on their Instagram page. Lily’s also includes locally sourced ingredients from nearby businesses. It is also the first bar in the area to require proof of vaccination upon entry.