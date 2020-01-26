Boone Fire responds to fire at App Heights, sprinkler system activated

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Update 7:22 p.m..

All residents on the right side have been allowed back in except for the room with the fire. Residents with damaged rooms will be given temporary room assignments

Breaking:

A small fire from a cooking accident occurred at the Appalachian Heights on Bodenheimer Drive on Jan. 26 at 4:41 p.m.

Boone Fire Department Battalion Chief Kent Brown said the sprinkler system in the room where the fire occurred activated and kept the fire from spreading.

Housekeeping is on scene cleaning up the water from the sprinkler systems on the first and second floors.

Residents on the right side of the building are not allowed inside until further notice, while residents on the left side of the building have been permitted back in.

Marielle Tooley, a resident on the second floor said the situation happened fast.

“We all went outside and the firemen took care of it pretty quickly and now we’re just waiting on the mess to be cleaned up,” Tooley said.

This is a developing story.