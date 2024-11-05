BREAKING: 4 hour wait time to vote at App State

At 4 p.m. Election Day, the line from the Plemmons Student Union polling location stretched all the way to the student union spiral staircase, resulting in a four-hour wait time to vote.

A poll worker told those waiting in line the time frame, resulting in some leaving the line to find another polling location to vote.

“I kind of have other stuff on my plans,” said Cylen Genwright, a sophomore psychology major waiting in line. “But I’m probably still going to go to the courthouse and see how long it is there.”

However, he said if the line is long there too then he probably won’t vote.

Joana Avila, a freshman biology major, was standing in line and said many students don’t have that amount of time to wait. She said she had studying to do and wasn’t sure if she would wait.

“Four hours is kind of crazy,” said Joanna Quinones, a languages, literatures, and cultures major who was in line with Avila. “We kind of just thought it takes like two minutes to vote, so I didn’t think it would be four hours long. It’s kind of shocking.”

However, Quinones said she will be staying in the line to vote.

“I’ve been a big advocate for it,” Quinones said.

All voters who are in line by the time polls close at 7:30 p.m. are still able to vote.

A table was set up in front of the line offering pizza and water bottles for those waiting.

Those who may not want to wait for four hours can visit one of the other voting locations in the county.

As of 5 p.m. the line had significantly gone down.