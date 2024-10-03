The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

BREAKING: App State announces cancelation of classes through fall break

Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
October 2, 2024

In an email sent Oct. 2, App State announced all classes on the Boone and Hickory campuses have been canceled due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene and will resume no earlier than the end of fall break on Oct. 16. Adverse Weather Condition 3 (Closure) will remain in effect through Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

The email said an update related to the exact modality of classes will be shared by Oct. 9.

Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, conditions of the roads in the High Country vary and many remain “treacherous” or “impassible,” according to the email. Recipients were advised to limit travel and use “extreme caution” when traveling. The 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew implemented by Watauga County will remain in effect until further notice.

Hazardous areas, which should not be entered, remain roped off.

Boone Campus’ residence halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, Plemmons Student Union, M.S. Shook Student Health Services and the Student Recreation Center will remain open and operational.

The email provided a link to App State’s resource information website for those in need of assistance, as well as a link to App State’s Disaster Relief Recovery Fund which was established to provide assistance to impacted students, faculty and staff members.

Services such as AppalCart will have limited operations based on road conditions. AppalCart is running a Saturday schedule through Friday.

Madalyn Edwards
Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a senior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
