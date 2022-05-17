BREAKING: Everts appoints Chief Diversity Officer

Jamie Parson has been appointed as Chief Diversity Officer, according to an email from Chancellor Sheri Everts Tuesday.

According to the email, the decision to appoint Parson came following a national search for the position. The email also said Parson’s role is “effective immediately.”

Parson has served as the interim Chief Diversity Officer for a year following the retirement of former Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming.

“Jamie came into the interim role well known for her leadership with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at App State, and she is widely respected on our campus and nationally,” Everts wrote. “Her research, scholarship and service have consistently included diversity, equity and inclusion work.”

Prior to her position as interim Chief Diversity Officer, Parson led the Walker College of Business’ Inclusive Excellence Team and the Risk Management and Insurance diversity initiatives in the Brantley Risk & Insurance Center and has served on different committees including the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team.

Along with her new position, Parson is also an associate professor in the Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance.

“Please join me in congratulating Jamie on her permanent appointment, and join me in thanking her for her continued leadership,” Everts said.