Parson+named+interim+Chief+Diversity+Officer

An associate professor in the Walker College of Business is now App State’s interim Chief Diversity officer.

Jamie Parson, who teaches undergraduate courses in insurance and business law, agreed to serve in the new role starting May 10, wrote Chancellor Sheri Everts in a campus-wide email. Parson will start before former Chief Diversity Officer Willie Fleming’s retirement June 1.

“Jamie has consistently built diversity, equity and inclusion work into her research, scholarship and service,” wrote Everts. “I appreciate her willingness to take on this cabinet-level position at this time so the important work we have underway continues seamlessly.”

Parson leads the Walker College of Business’ Inclusive Excellence Team and the Risk Management and Insurance diversity initiatives. She also sits on the university’s Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Team, which consists of students, alumni, faculty, staff, administration and members of the board of trustees.

Before coming to App State, Parson was a Title VII Investigator for the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission. She also worked for State Farm Insurance Company as a Special Investigative Unit Liaison and Fire Claims Representative.

Parson holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology-anthropology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Everts wrote a news release will come later today.

This is a developing story.