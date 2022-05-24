BREAKING: Everts names new vice chancellor of finance and operations

Chancellor Sheri Everts named Dan Layzell vice chancellor of finance and operations, according to an email from Everts Tuesday.

According to the email, Layzell’s role is effective Aug. 15.

“He brings a career of nearly three decades in higher education and a decade of policy and legislative experience to this role, as well as classroom experience as teaching faculty,” Everts wrote.

Layzell will be new to App State. According to the email, he currently serves as vice president, chief operating and chief financial officer and treasurer of Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

Layzell previously held the positions of executive vice president for finance & administration and chief financial officer at Louisiana State University, interim president and CEO of the LSU Foundation and more.

“Dan has also been an adjunct faculty member in the graduate higher education administration programs at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” Everts said.

According to the email, this position was formerly recognized as vice chancellor of business affairs. With this position, Layzell is responsible for “administrative oversight of finance and administration, campus services, facilities management and human resources.”

Everts said the decision to appoint Layzell came following a national search for the role.

“On behalf of the university, I thank the search committee for serving the university through their work on this committee, and would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Sharon Bell for serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since August 2021,” Everts said. “Please join me in welcoming Dan to App State.”