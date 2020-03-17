Campus dining shifts schedule until further notice

Terra Verde is an eatery new to Roess Dining Hall this semester that offers vegan and vegetarian meal options for students and faculty members with plant based diets.

Campus dining will operate under an amended schedule until further notice. Per Governor Roy Cooper’s March 17 executive order, Campus Dining will only offer takeout service beginning at 5 p.m. on March 17 until further notice. AppCards and credit cards are the only forms of payment that will be accepted.

Campus Dining will adjust the following schedule based on App State community need.

Roess Dining Hall

Venue Opening Date Hours Chick-fil-A March 23 Regular Schedule Rivers Street Cafe March 16 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., daily Sanford Commons March 23 Regular Schedule

Trivette Hall

Venue Opening Date Hours McAlister’s Select March 23 Regular Schedule Park Place Cafe March 23 Regular Schedule

Plemmons Student Union

Venue Opening Date Hours Cascades Cafe March 23 Regular Schedule McAlister’s Deli March 23 Regular Schedule Crossroad’s Coffee House March 23 Regular Schedule

Belk Library & Information Commons

Venue Opening Date Hours Wired Scholar March 16 Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Weekends: Closed

The Markets

Venue Opening Date Hours The Bookstore Market March 16 Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Weekends: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Market at Trivette March 16 Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Weekends: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Market at APH March 17 Regular Schedule

Leon Levine Hall