Campus dining shifts schedule until further notice

Moss Brennan, Editor in Chief
March 17, 2020
Campus dining will operate under an amended schedule until further notice. Per Governor Roy Cooper’s March 17 executive order, Campus Dining will only offer takeout service beginning at 5 p.m. on March 17 until further notice. AppCards and credit cards are the only forms of payment that will be accepted.
Campus Dining will adjust the following schedule based on App State community need.
Roess Dining Hall
|Venue
|Opening Date
|Hours
|Chick-fil-A
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
|Rivers Street Cafe
|March 16
|7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., daily
|Sanford Commons
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
Trivette Hall
|Venue
|Opening Date
|Hours
|McAlister’s Select
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
|Park Place Cafe
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
Plemmons Student Union
|Venue
|Opening Date
|Hours
|Cascades Cafe
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
|McAlister’s Deli
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
|Crossroad’s Coffee House
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
Belk Library & Information Commons
|Venue
|Opening Date
|Hours
|Wired Scholar
|March 16
|Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Weekends: Closed
The Markets
|Venue
|Opening Date
|Hours
|The Bookstore Market
|March 16
|Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.
|Weekends: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|The Market at Trivette
|March 16
|Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.
|Weekends: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|The Market at APH
|March 17
|Regular Schedule
Leon Levine Hall
|Venue
|Opening Date
|Hours
|Rise Market + Bakery
|March 23
|Regular Schedule
