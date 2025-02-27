COLUMN: Support shaped my path

Sometimes I feel like I fell into the perfect role for my personality and passions. However, my career wasn’t one of chance; it was shaped by the support and guidance of many remarkable people who saw something in me that I sometimes didn’t see in myself.

My path began when two faculty members noticed my enthusiasm for math and nurtured my interests. With their encouragement, I declared a math major, completed an honors thesis and applied to graduate school. Their belief in me gave me the confidence to pursue my passion. As graduation approached, a professor I didn’t know well questioned my future plans, suggesting math wasn’t a field for women.

The faith my mentors had in my talents provided immunity from this stereotype threat, allowing me to judge this professor’s comment as unserious and even humorous. While I was fortunate not to believe him, his words have stuck with me. What we say matters; we should strive to uplift and empower others with our words.

After taking my first graduate real analysis exam, I remember thinking, “Am I really cut out for graduate mathematics?” My cohort of fellow graduate students helped me see that I was.

When I received my first solo teaching assignment, I questioned my ability to lead. To my great fortune, my graduate administrator encouraged me to try new techniques and learn from failures.

Recognizing my potential, my PhD mentor helped me broaden my network so that when I stepped out on my own, I did so with support. My chairs and colleagues in the mathematical sciences department at App State continued to believe in my ability to develop. My long-standing research colleagues — a group of four amazing women from across the country — make sure I make time for what fills me up. These experiences taught me the importance of providing a secure and supportive environment for growth.

When my predecessor encouraged me to join the BRIDGES Academic Leadership program, I thought, “Why me?” He saw leadership potential in me that I didn’t recognize. The program helped prepare me for the next turn in my path, an appointment as interim dean of the Honors College. I faced imposter syndrome once more.

What if I could not be what our honors students expected and deserved? However, the Academic Affairs leadership team connected me with valuable resources and reassured me I was capable of succeeding in this role. Their belief, along with the support from our Honors College students, helped me overcome my self-doubt. I am forever grateful because I now know I am exactly where I was meant to be.

When someone believes in you and encourages you to take the next step on your journey, listen to them. Trust in the potential they recognize and lean on them to strengthen your confidence. When you see someone doing something well, tell them! You may be the person who helps them realize they are not an impostor.