COLUMN: We’re girls

You read the title and were hoping that the answers to all questions about girls were written down. Did you really think that girls could be summed up in one article? Well, the answer is no, girls can not be summed up on a page or two.

First lesson: all girls are different and do not fit into one box. There are some things, however, that most girls will experience, universal experiences as you might call them. This is a heads up to those who do not know anything about girls or to the girls that want confirmation they are not the only ones to experience these things.

We’re girls, we will forever get excited when an article of clothing has pockets, especially deep pockets. Purses can be super expensive and many times, when girls have to drop $50 on a new pair of jeans, we do not want to spend money on a purse.

In the 17th century, girls were able to accommodate their clothes to have detachable pockets underneath their skirts. In the 18th century, several girls had pockets within their dresses. Girls in the 18th century did not have much to carry. They did not have a phone, keys, wallet or hand sanitizer to fill their pockets, so why now do girls not get pockets?

Imagine having to either carry an extra bag around everywhere, carry everything in your hands or strategically having to plan your entire outfit around if your bottoms have pockets or not. It is not fun in the slightest and no one should ever make fun of a girl getting excited over pockets.

To us, girl math is everything. We look at a price and decide if it is worth it by the amount of times we will use it throughout the years. Even if a price is well out of our budget, if it ends up being $5 a month, it is well worth it. There is nothing too expensive when it will last for so long.

Girls can and will drop a lot of money on makeup stores or clothing stores, but an extra 50 cents for avocado on a sandwich is not worth it. The avocado will not last a year, but the clothes can last a lifetime. Makeup can also be used over and over again until it runs out, because, according to girls, makeup does not expire. Another note, if we pay in cash, the item is free. No receipt, no credit or debit charge equals no money spent. Never make fun of girl math; it is the way girls justify buying items in this economy.

Girls are CSI agents. Find a cute person at a festival and the only thing you know is that they were wearing a bright red shirt? We will find them. Wanting to find out who your friend’s friend’s friend is? We will find them. Girls are able to find people with the smallest of details and tiniest amount of information to go off of. Girls are determined and if we set our minds to it, we will find whoever they are looking for. It also works for items. If there was a gift your sibling wanted, but could not remember the name of, girls would find it easily. With the internet, these “scavenger hunts” have hardly become an issue.

Now, obviously these things do not relate to every girl and why would they? Every girl is different in their own way and not one girl fits into one box. Everybody is different and it would be such a boring world if that were not the case. This list is for the majority of girls and even if a girl does not do it, they understand why other girls might.

Girls help make the world what it is today, a place of positivity and harmony. Be a girl’s girl and continue to lift other girls up and not tear them down. If you really want to know more about girls, go, be nice and talk to one, because everyone knows girls can not be summed up in this article.